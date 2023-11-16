

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded mixed on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded after hitting two-month lows overnight on signs of slowing inflation in the world's largest economy.



Investors also awaited earnings from retail giant Walmart before the U.S. opening bell after other retail companies cited pressure on discretionary spending this earnings season.



The pan European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent at 453.91 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX rose half a percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.



Swedish games developer Embracer Group jumped 13 percent after delivering better-than-expected quarterly earnings and confirming its annual forecast.



City Pub Group shares soared 33 percent in London after the company agreed to be acquired by Young & Co.'s Brewery, Plc (YNGA.L), a British managed operator of premium pubs and bedrooms.



Oil & gas stocks fell, with BP Plc and Shell falling 1-2 percent as Brent crude futures fell below $81 a barrel on signs of higher U.S. supply.



Luxury fashion brand Burberry plummeted 8.2 percent after a warning that it might not meet its full-year revenue growth target for fiscal 2024.



Halma, a life-saving technology company, jumped more than 5 percent after posting record first-half results.



Insurer Aviva rose more than 1 percent after confirming full-year targets.



Publicis Groupe fell 1.6 percent. The French advertising and public relations firm said it named Loris Nold, current CEO of its EMEA operations as global Chief Financial Officer from February 2024.



Vallourec advanced 5.2 percent. The manufacturer of premium tubular solutions lifted its FY23 EBITDA outlook after reporting slightly higher net income in the third quarter.



China-related LVMH and Kering fell over 1 percent each after data showed that China home prices fell the most in eight years in October due to weak demand.



Hellofresh shares plunged more than 20 percent. The German meal kit delivery company lowered its adjusted earnings expectations for the year and narrowed its revenue growth outlook.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens jumped 6 percent after posting fourth-quarter profit ahead of expectations.



