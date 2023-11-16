Grifols launches new solution to facilitate pre-transfusion compatibility testing in multiple myeloma patients

Grifols sCD38 is the industry's first-ever soluble recombinant protein designed to overcome the interference that the cancer therapy daratumumab has on critical blood-transfusion tests

The solution prevents daratumumab, which targets the CD38 protein on cancer cells, from binding to this specific protein on red blood cells and interfering in pre-transfusion compatibility testing

Grifols sCD38 has received the CE mark and is another example of the company's commitment to ensure the safety of the world's blood supply

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), one of the world's leading producers of plasma-derived medicines and innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced the launch of its new Grifols sCD38 solution, the industry's first-ever soluble recombinant protein designed to block anti-CD38 antibodies in multiple myeloma patients receiving daratumumab therapy, ensuring quick and accurate blood transfusion tests that are critical for proper treatment.

Daratumumab is a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody for treating multiple myeloma. However, during treatment the drug binds to the CD38 protein on red blood cells and can alter the results of critical blood pre-transfusion tests. This can delay lifesaving transfusions for these patients.

Grifols sCD38's novel approach enables a more seamless screening, identification and crossmatching process when using Grifols' DG Gel system for running pre-transfusion compatibility tests. When using this solution, laboratories have clearer clinical pictures with less effort compared with current alternative solutions.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Grifols sCD38, a first-of-its-kind solution that simplifies the process of blood transfusion testing with an easy, seamless methodology," said Antonio Martínez, president of Grifols Diagnostic Business Unit. "Certification of Grifols sCD38 provides a reliable and efficient solution to ensure accurate and consistent results, demonstrating Grifols' continued commitment to innovating blood transfusion safety."

The Grifols sCD38 solution has received the CE mark and will be available in certain markets after completion of any additional registration and notification requirements.

About DG Gel System

The DG Gel system instruments and reagents use the DG Gel card technology to help labs streamline pretransfusion compatibility tests and tailor the extended phenotype profile for each patient's need. DG Gel system reagents include comprehensive DG Gel card profiles, reagent red blood cell options and complete liquid antisera.

To learn more, visit: https://www.diagnostic.grifols.com/en/dg-gel-system

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

Patient needs and Grifols' ever-growing knowledge of many chronic, rare and prevalent conditions, at times life-threatening, drive the company's innovation in both plasma and other biopharmaceuticals to enhance quality of life. Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology, neurology and infectious diseases.

A pioneer in the plasma industry, Grifols continues to grow its network of donation centers, the world's largest with over 390 across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and China.

As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion, in addition to clinical diagnostic technologies. It provides high-quality biological supplies for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2022, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 9.6 billion. The company also generated 193,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

