DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.4874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15258580 CODE: CSWU LN ISIN: LU1681044993 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 285462 EQS News ID: 1775323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)