DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.2145 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1418733 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 285473 EQS News ID: 1775345 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)