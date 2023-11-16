Curium Announces First Patients in Europe Injected With PYLCLARI® - an Innovative 18F-PSMA Pet Tracer Indicated in Patients With Prostate Cancer

PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that in partnership with its exclusive distributor SYN Innovation Laboratories in Greece, the first patients in Greece have been injected with PYLCLARI® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as (18 F)-DCFPyL, indicated for the detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:



Primary staging of patients with high-risk PCa prior to initial curative therapy

To localize recurrence of PCa in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent

Benoit Woessmer, PET Europe CEO at Curium commented: "We are thrilled that patients in Europe are finally able to benefit from PYLCLARI®, and in particular those patients in Greece via our strong partnership with SYN Innovation Laboratories. As a world leader in nuclear medicine, Curium is pleased to be improving the choice of diagnostic tools available to physicians in Greece to diagnose prostate cancer - ultimately for the benefit of prostate cancer patients."

Savvas Thalasselis, Managing Director, SYN Innovation Laboratories SA commented: "Today's announcement of the first dose of PYLCLARI® in Greece is an important milestone for the detection of prostate cancer, in particular for the primary staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy. Our long-term partnership with Curium has demonstrated our commitment to diagnosing patients with cancer, and we look forward to further supporting Curium with their future pipeline of diagnostic and therapeutic products."

Today's announcement follows the decision in July 2023 by the European Commission granting marketing authorization for PYLCLARI® in the European Union. SYN Innovation Laboratories has been a partner with Curium since 2017, with exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for Curium's wide range of positron emission tomography products in Greece. SYN Innovation Laboratories will manufacture PYLCLARI® at its facilities in Athens, Greece.

For more information about PYLCLARI®: www.pylclari.com

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:

Ross Bethell, VP, Head of Global Communications

Curium

communications@curiumpharma.com

About SYN Innovation Laboratories:

It is based in Attica, Greece and is importing and marketing pharmaceutical and radiopharmaceutical products, medical equipment, biotechnology and special nutritional products, with the aim of diagnosing and treating patients with cancer or rare diseases. By supplying hospitals and diagnostic centers has a leading position in the diagnostic imaging sector (MRI, CT, Cath Lab, SPECT,PET)

For more information:

Savvas Thalasselis, Managing Director

SYN Innovation Laboratories SA

Tel: +30-216 9390105

info@syn-lab.gr