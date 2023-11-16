Global risk and compliance technology provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has been named Financial Services and Fintech Exporter of the Year by Asia Matters at an awards ceremony held on 15 November in Dublin.

Ireland's only Asia-focused think tank, Asia Matters is focused on building business links between Asia, the EU and Ireland. "Our selection as Financial Services and Fintech Exporter of the Year by Asia Matters is certainly an honor," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "We're delighted to be recognized for our work driving partnership and growth between Ireland and the Asia-Pacific region and for our efforts to help firms across APAC ensure efficient compliance with regulatory requirements. This award is a reminder of our shared commitment to promoting trade."

Sponsored by IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, the Asia Matters Business Awards recognise Irish companies with a strategic focus on Asia and Asian companies making significant investment in Ireland. Entries are judged on criteria including an innovative and well executed Asia-specific strategic approach with clear business results referencing key contributing factors such as strengths in branding communications, new product design, strategic partnership, legal regulatory, sustainability and manufacturing distribution.

MCO's growth and sustained results in the Asia-Pacific are supported by a team of local experts who provide in-region customer support, implementation and industry expertise. According to MCO's APAC Director Kelly-Ann McHugh, "We're proud of the partnering work that the MCO team does in Ireland, Asia Pacific and across the globe to help firms transform compliance across the region. This win highlights our commitment to providing firms with innovative and purpose-built solutions to effectively manage regulatory and compliance needs."

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties and provide evidence of regulatory compliance.

MCO is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London, Singapore, Hyderabad, New York, Chicago and Fort Worth.

Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116507789/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Lisa Deschamp, Vice President, Global Marketing

MyComplianceOffice

lisa.deschamp@mycomplianceoffice.com