Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - MED365 is looking to expand its business to the Middle East region. MED365 is an IT startup which allows users to conduct pre-shift and post-shift medical examinations of workers at enterprises in 1 minute. Additionally, the Company actively promotes projects in international markets.

Currently, the company's focus is on the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain. MED365 recently reached an agreement with a company from Abu Dhabi that is willing to distribute their product in the local region. The company is also looking to expand to the US after successful business cases in the MENA region.

MED365's innovative approach is made possible through an automated system of medical examination (ASME), which includes a thermometer, tonometer, alcotester, and pupillometer for measuring pupil width. The collected data is then sent to a specialized system, where it undergoes processing by artificial intelligence. The AI promptly notifies doctors about any potential health issues detected in individuals.

"The mission of MED365 is to help reduce mortality in hazardous industries so that people do not risk their health, and business can increase social responsibility and sustainability," said CEO of MED365, Chingiz Kulakhmetov.

Photo: Founder of MED365 Chingiz Kulakhmetov

Contact

Med365

Chingiz Kulakhmetov

+7 705 524 0007

https://www.med365.info

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

