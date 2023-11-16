

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation eased further in October to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The industrial producer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 0.8 percent increase in September. Economists had expected inflation to ease somewhat to 0.6 percent.



Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since January 2021, when prices remained flat.



The annual price growth for mining and quarrying remained strong in October, though it eased to 40.2 percent from 42.5 percent.



Prices in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning segments rose at a faster rate of 7.0 percent annually in October.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.8 percent versus a 0.2 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent in October, while prices were expected to increase by 0.3 percent.



