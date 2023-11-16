Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - ADFO Summit has confirmed an influential list of speakers from the region's most prominent family offices and business leaders to debate the most pressing issues of the day.

ADFO Summit's main speakers will be Hussain Dawood, Madhu Koneru, Bjoern Von Siemens.

The Summit brings together many of the region's key families, investors and thought leaders in order to discuss, debate and share their unique insights on succession planning, good governance and longevity, how to Integrate traditional investment strategies alongside sustainability, the future of private credit and private equity markets, the impact of profound new technologies across the region, and how to deliver new opportunities. Attendees are also invited to listen to three regional based founders and hear from the next generation of family members under 35.

Key topics of discussion will include the impact of Artificial Intelligence on shaping and influencing family offices, the longevity and role of advanced technologies, and the impact of sustainability, particularly how it shapes philanthropic endeavors. ADFO Summit is looking to create a business open environment for the international business audience in the UAE.

