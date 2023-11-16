Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 4.2%

Net Income of $54.0 million, an increase of 15.9%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $85.2 million, an increase of 7.6%

of $85.2 million, an increase of 7.6% Adjusted Net Income of $22.6 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.24

Cash proceeds of $45.5 million related to asset sales

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,043 1,961 6,173 5,982 Income from continuing operations 2 55.7 58.3 154.4 146.5 Net Income 54.0 46.6 126.8 98.4 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 45.3 39.8 101.7 79.7 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.50 0.54 1.36 1.35 Diluted EPS 0.48 0.42 1.07 0.84 Adjusted EBITDA1 85.2 79.2 308.3 282.9 Adjusted Net Income1 22.6 26.2 103.2 119.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.24 0.28 1.09 1.25

____________________ 1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are very pleased that our momentum from the first half of the year has continued into the third quarter. We delivered another strong set of results, with Revenue growth of 4.2% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

As we move towards the end of the financial year, our strong result for the first nine months positions us to deliver a good result for the year and we are now targeting Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of at least $365.0 million.

Once again, we would like to extend our appreciation to all of our people across the Group for their dedication and efforts in delivering these results."

Group Results Third Quarter

Revenue increased 4.2%, or $82.0 million, primarily due to strong performance in the Diversified EMEA segment, offset partially by the Diversified Americas and Fresh Fruit segments. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 1.2%, or $23.6 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.6%, or $6.0 million, primarily driven by stronger performance in the Diversified Americas and Diversified EMEA segments. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2%, or $3.4 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased $3.6 million, predominantly due to higher interest expense and tax expense, offset by the increases in Adjusted EBITDA as noted above and lower depreciation. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.24 compared to $0.28 in the prior year.

____________________ 3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 749,210 45,111 751,348 49,382 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 856,351 34,923 759,964 30,686 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 470,011 5,159 479,839 (870 Intersegment (32,900 (30,456 Total 2,042,672 85,193 1,960,695 79,198

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 2,387,163 180,138 2,306,982 166,087 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 2,570,080 100,932 2,400,967 88,397 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,310,407 27,191 1,391,731 28,399 Intersegment (94,637 (117,845 Total 6,173,013 308,261 5,981,835 282,883

Fresh Fruit

Revenue decreased 0.3%, or $2.1 million. Revenue was negatively impacted by lower banana prices in North America, partially offset by higher worldwide volumes of bananas sold, an increase in worldwide pricing of pineapples and stronger pricing of bananas in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.6%, or $4.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was primarily impacted by lower revenue, higher fruit sourcing costs and a decrease in commercial cargo activity, partially offset by lower shipping and logistics costs, as well as by strong pricing excluding the impact of fuel surcharges.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 12.7%, or $96.4 million, primarily driven by a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $54.4 million, inflation-justified price increases across the segment and a positive impact from acquisitions of $5.5 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 4.8%, or $36.5 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.8%, or $4.2 million, primarily driven by a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $2.0 million, an incremental positive impact from acquisitions of $0.2 million and strong performance in Ireland, the U.K., Spain and Holland. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 6.6%, or $2.0 million, ahead of prior year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 2.0%, or $9.8 million, primarily driven by lower revenue for berries in North America, as well as by lower volumes of most other commodities, partially offset by inflation-justified price increases.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 693.0%, or $6.0 million, primarily due to continued strong performance in most products that we market in North America, as well as by a favorable comparison to the three months ended September 2022, which had a challenging end to the Chilean grapes season due to abnormal supply chain disruption. These increases were partially offset by a challenging quarter for berries in North America.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $51.3 million, which included investments in farm renovations and ongoing investments in IT, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities. This amount only includes capital expenditures from continuing operations.

Sales of Assets

Sales of assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $64.1 million, compared to $27.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These sales resulted in a gain on asset sales of $43.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was driven by $45.5 million of cash proceeds received during the three months ended September 30, 2023, resulting in a gain of $28.7 million. These proceeds were predominantly from the sale of idle land in Hawaii, which realized cash proceeds of $44.0 million.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations was $105.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations benefited from strong Adjusted EBITDA performance for the first nine months of the year and good working capital management across the Group. Net Debt as of September 30, 2023 was $0.9 billion.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement)

We are very pleased with the Group's performance in the first nine months of the year, delivering $308.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

While the wider macro-environment continues to remain complex and impacts from weather events remain unpredictable, we remain confident in the strength of our diversified supply base and the experience and quality of our operating teams across the globe to deal with challenges as they arise.

Overall, our strong results for the first nine months position us well to deliver a good result for the year and we are now targeting Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 of at least $365.0 million.

Dividend

On November 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.08 per share, payable on January 4, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on October 5, 2023 for the second quarter of 2023.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Appendix

Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,042,672 1,960,695 6,173,013 5,981,835 Cost of sales (1,876,292 (1,829,233 (5,631,021 (5,533,069 Gross profit 166,380 131,462 541,992 448,766 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (118,023 (103,349 (354,569 (323,258 Gain on disposal of businesses 242 Gain on asset sales 28,746 767 43,442 9,188 Operating income 77,103 28,880 230,865 134,938 Other income, net 4,817 9,199 7,721 19,765 Interest income 2,311 1,427 7,260 4,421 Interest expense (20,899 (15,677 (62,359 (38,126 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 63,332 23,829 183,487 120,998 Income tax (expense) benefit (13,017 34,155 (40,604 21,497 Equity method earnings 5,342 300 11,508 4,028 Income from continuing operations 55,657 58,284 154,391 146,523 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,672 (11,704 (27,616 (48,129 Net income 53,985 46,580 126,775 98,394 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,693 (6,743 (25,049 (18,679 Net income attributable to Dole plc 45,292 39,837 101,726 79,715 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.50 0.54 1.36 1.35 Discontinued operations (0.02 (0.12 (0.29 (0.51 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.48 0.42 1.07 0.84 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.50 0.54 1.36 1.35 Discontinued operations (0.02 (0.12 (0.29 (0.51 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.48 0.42 1.07 0.84 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,929 94,891 94,912 94,882 Diluted 95,148 94,908 95,094 94,910

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 217,523 228,840 Short-term investments 5,735 5,367 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $22,498 and $18,001, respectively 575,205 610,384 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $20,946 and $15,817, respectively 124,981 106,864 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,733 and $14,538, respectively 114,513 132,947 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,889 and $4,186, respectively 366,718 394,150 Prepaid expenses 59,709 48,995 Other current assets 33,303 15,034 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 414,222 62,252 Other assets held for sale 10,318 645 Total current assets 1,922,227 1,605,478 Long-term investments 15,468 16,498 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 127,429 124,234 Actively marketed property 13,781 31,007 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $414,698 and $375,721, respectively 1,085,778 1,116,124 Operating lease right-of-use assets 312,608 293,658 Goodwill 500,892 497,453 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $127,462 and $120,315, respectively 43,351 50,990 Fresh Vegetables non-current assets held for sale 343,828 Other assets 139,598 142,180 Deferred tax assets, net 70,263 64,112 Total assets 4,537,675 4,591,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 619,914 640,620 Income taxes payable 33,773 11,558 Accrued liabilities 380,196 381,688 Bank overdrafts 13,772 8,623 Current portion of long-term debt, net 255,953 97,435 Current maturities of operating leases 59,702 57,372 Payroll and other tax 23,811 27,187 Contingent consideration 663 1,791 Pension and other postretirement benefits 15,878 17,287 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 294,588 199,255 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 21,994 17,698 Total current liabilities 1,720,244 1,460,514 Long-term debt, net 859,677 1,127,321 Operating leases, less current maturities 262,160 246,723 Deferred tax liabilities, net 112,333 118,403 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,921 30,458 Contingent consideration, less current portion 7,542 5,022 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 117,946 124,646 Fresh Vegetables non-current liabilities held for sale 116,380 Other long-term liabilities 43,906 43,390 Total liabilities 3,140,729 3,272,857 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 34,182 32,311 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 and 94,899 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 949 949 Additional paid-in capital 796,290 795,063 Retained earnings 547,912 469,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112,967 (104,133 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,232,184 1,161,128 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 130,580 125,546 Total equity 1,362,764 1,286,674 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,537,675 4,591,842

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 126,775 98,394 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes 27,616 48,129 Income from continuing operations 154,391 146,523 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 76,908 81,792 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs (43,506 (9,188 Stock-based compensation expense 4,381 3,118 Equity method earnings (11,508 (4,028 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 4,788 4,546 Deferred tax (benefit) (11,747 (12,537 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 4,160 482 Dividends received from equity method investments 6,350 7,632 Other (6,118 (2,277 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances 13,858 (9,494 Inventories 26,642 (52,022 Prepaids, accrued and other current and long-term assets and liabilities (61,465 (11,935 Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations 157,134 183,076 Investing activities Sales of assets 64,103 27,764 Capital expenditures (51,334 (58,555 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (262 (4,886 Insurance proceeds 1,850 2,278 Purchases of investments (1,153 (414 Sales (purchases) of unconsolidated affiliates 1,498 (801 Other (127 25 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations 14,575 (34,589 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 1,190,596 1,008,423 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (1,300,083 (1,050,928 Payment of debt issuance costs (265 Dividends paid to shareholders (22,873 (22,770 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (24,824 (20,981 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (482 Payment of contingent consideration (1,169 (2,451 Net cash used in financing activities continuing operations (158,835 (88,972 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (1,716 (19,052 Net cash used in operating activities discontinued operations (15,772 (61,521 Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations (6,703 (8,027 Cash used in discontinued operations, net (22,475 (69,548 (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,317 (29,085 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 228,840 250,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 217,523 221,476 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax payments, net of refunds (49,142 (39,628 Interest payments on borrowings (62,771 (39,703

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 53,985 46,580 126,775 98,394 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 11,704 27,616 48,129 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 55,657 58,284 154,391 146,523 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,017 (34,155 40,604 (21,497 Interest expense 20,899 15,677 62,359 38,126 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,783 2,310 (2,926 (5,819 (Gain) on asset sales (28,802 (530 (43,356 (8,346 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 40,464 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 4 222 (532 1,085 (1,284 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,160 1,603 6,405 4,926 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 58,370 48,177 223,883 193,093 Depreciation 21,737 25,315 69,182 73,544 Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,633 7,726 8,248 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,550 3,073 7,470 7,998 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 85,193 79,198 308,261 282,883

____________________ 4 For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million in legal cost adjustments, partially offset by $0.5 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million in legal cost adjustments and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 45,292 39,837 101,726 79,715 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 11,704 27,616 48,129 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 46,964 51,541 129,342 127,844 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,633 7,726 8,248 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,783 2,310 (2,926 (5,819 (Gain) on asset sales (28,802 (530 (43,356 (8,346 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 40,464 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 5 222 (532 1,085 (1,284 Adjustments from equity method investments 610 628 1,352 1,918 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,464 (34,501 6,952 (41,628 NCI impact on items above (645 (878 (2,274 (2,289 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 22,566 26,191 103,222 119,108 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.24 0.28 1.09 1.26 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.24 0.28 1.09 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,929 94,891 94,912 94,882 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,148 94,908 95,094 94,910

____________________ 5 For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.2 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million in legal cost adjustments, partially offset by $0.5 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $1.1 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $1.0 million in legal cost adjustments and $0.3 million in gains on disposal of a business.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges6 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 2,042,672 (1,876,292 166,380 8.1 (118,023 28,746 77,103 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,536 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,113 (1,113 (1,113 (Gain) on asset sales (28,802 (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 222 222 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,042,672 (1,877,183 165,489 8.1 (115,487 (56 49,946

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges7 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 1,960,695 (1,829,233 131,462 6.7 (103,349 767 28,880 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,633 2,633 Mark to market (gains) losses 7,729 7,729 7,729 (Gain) on asset sales (530 (530 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 5,520 5,520 Other items 509 509 (1,041 (532 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,960,695 (1,815,475 145,220 7.4 (101,757 237 43,700

____________________ 6 Other operating charges for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $28.7 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 7 Other operating charges for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $0.8 million, as reported on the Dole plc the GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Loss from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 4,817 2,311 (20,899 (13,017 5,342 55,657 (1,672 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 Mark to market (gains) losses (3,670 (4,783 (Gain) on asset sales (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 Adjustments from equity method investments 610 610 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,603 (139 6,464 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,147 2,311 (20,899 (6,414 5,813 31,904

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

benefit

(expense) Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Loss from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 9,199 1,427 (15,677 34,155 300 58,284 (11,704 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,704 Amortization of intangible assets 2,633 Mark to market (gains) losses (5,419 2,310 (Gain) on asset sales (530 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 Other items (532 Adjustments from equity method investments 628 628 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (34,400 (101 (34,501 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 3,780 1,427 (15,677 (245 827 33,812

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 53,985 (8,693 45,292 0.48 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,672 1,672 Amortization of intangible assets 2,536 2,536 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,783 (4,783 (Gain) on asset sales (28,802 (28,802 Cyber-related incident Other items 222 222 Adjustments from equity method investments 610 610 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,464 6,464 NCI impact on items above (645 (645 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 31,904 (9,338 22,566 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,148

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 46,580 (6,743 39,837 0.42 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11,704 11,704 Amortization of intangible assets 2,633 2,633 Mark to market (gains) losses 2,310 2,310 (Gain) on asset sales (530 (530 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 5,520 5,520 Other items (532 (532 Adjustments from equity method investments 628 628 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (34,501 (34,501 NCI impact on items above (878 (878 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 33,812 (7,621 26,191 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,908

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges8 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 6,173,013 (5,631,021 541,992 8.8 (354,569 43,442 230,865 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 7,726 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,449 (2,449 (2,449 (Gain) on asset sales (43,356 (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 1,085 1,085 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,173,013 (5,632,385 540,628 8.8 (341,522 86 199,192

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

charges9 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 5,981,835 (5,533,069 448,766 7.5 (323,258 9,430 134,938 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 8,248 8,248 Mark to market (gains) losses 2,372 2,372 2,372 (Gain) on asset sales (8,346 (8,346 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 40,464 40,464 Other items (1,015 (269 (1,284 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 5,981,835 (5,490,233 491,602 8.2 (316,025 815 176,392

____________________ 8 Other operating charges for the six months ended September 30, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $43.4 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations. 9 Other operating charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $9.2 million and a gain on disposal of businesses of $0.2 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Loss from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 7,721 7,260 (62,359 (40,604 11,508 154,391 (27,616 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 27,616 Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 Mark to market (gains) losses (477 (2,926 (Gain) on asset sales (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 Other items 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,352 1,352 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 7,253 (301 6,952 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 7,244 7,260 (62,359 (33,351 12,559 130,545

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

benefit

(expense) Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Loss from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 19,765 4,421 (38,126 21,497 4,028 146,523 (48,129 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 48,129 Amortization of intangible assets 8,248 Mark to market (gains) losses (8,191 (5,819 (Gain) on asset sales (8,346 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 Other items (1,284 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,918 1,918 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (41,320 (308 (41,628 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 11,574 4,421 (38,126 (19,823 5,638 140,076

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 126,775 (25,049 101,726 1.07 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 27,616 27,616 Amortization of intangible assets 7,726 7,726 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,926 (2,926 (Gain) on asset sales (43,356 (43,356 Cyber-related incident 5,321 5,321 Other items 1,085 1,085 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,352 1,352 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 6,952 6,952 NCI impact on items above (2,274 (2,274 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 130,545 (27,323 103,222 1.09 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,094

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income Net income

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 98,394 (18,679 79,715 0.84 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 48,129 48,129 Amortization of intangible assets 8,248 8,248 Mark to market (gains) losses (5,819 (5,819 (Gain) on asset sales (8,346 (8,346 Incremental charges on biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole 40,464 40,464 Other items (1,284 (1,284 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,918 1,918 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (41,628 (41,628 NCI impact on items above (2,289 (2,289 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 140,076 (20,968 119,108 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,910

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 751,348 (2,138 749,210 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 759,964 54,373 5,540 36,474 856,351 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 479,839 (1,491 (8,337 470,011 Intersegment (30,456 (2,444 (32,900 Total 1,960,695 52,882 5,540 23,555 2,042,672

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 49,382 (375 (3,896 45,111 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 30,686 2,013 187 2,037 34,923 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW (870 (115 932 5,212 5,159 Total 79,198 1,523 1,119 3,353 85,193

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 2,306,982 80,181 2,387,163 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 2,400,967 (188 23,642 145,659 2,570,080 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,391,731 (6,524 (74,800 1,310,407 Intersegment (117,845 23,208 (94,637 Total 5,981,835 (6,712 23,642 174,248 6,173,013

Adjusted EBITDA for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) September 30,

2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 166,087 (330 14,381 180,138 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 88,397 212 1,458 10,865 100,932 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 28,399 (245 1,498 (2,461 27,191 Total 282,883 (363 2,956 22,785 308,261

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of September 30, 2023 is presented below. Net Debt as of September 30, 2023 was $0.9 billion.

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 217,523 228,840 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (859,677 (1,127,321 Current maturities (255,953 (97,435 Bank overdrafts (13,772 (8,623 Total debt, net (1,129,402 (1,233,379 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (15,233 (17,874 Total gross debt (1,144,635 (1,251,253 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (927,112 (1,022,413

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 157,134 183,076 Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)10 (51,334 (58,555 Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) 105,800 124,521

____________________ 10 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

Supplemental Consolidated Income Statement by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 1,970,231 2,050,909 1,960,695 2,042,568 8,024,403 Cost of sales (1,818,436 (1,885,400 (1,829,233 (1,891,456 (7,424,525 Gross profit 151,795 165,509 131,462 151,112 599,878 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (109,544 (110,365 (103,349 (112,934 (436,192 Gain (loss) on disposal of businesses 242 (50 192 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (397 (397 Gain on asset sales 495 7,926 767 2,596 11,784 Operating income 42,988 63,070 28,880 40,327 175,265 Other income (expense), net 2,464 8,102 9,199 (9,165 10,600 Interest income 1,584 1,410 1,427 1,986 6,407 Interest expense (11,616 (10,833 (15,677 (18,245 (56,371 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 35,420 61,749 23,829 14,903 135,901 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,358 (5,300 34,155 4,106 25,603 Equity method earnings 577 3,151 300 2,698 6,726 Income from continuing operations 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (25,230 (11,195 (11,704 (8,318 (56,447 Net income 3,409 48,405 46,580 13,389 111,783 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,803 (7,133 (6,743 (6,608 (25,287 Net (loss) income attributable to Dole plc (1,394 41,272 39,837 6,781 86,496 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.26 0.55 0.54 0.16 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 (0.12 (0.12 (0.09 (0.60 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic (0.01 0.43 0.42 0.07 0.91 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.26 0.55 0.54 0.16 1.51 Discontinued operations (0.27 (0.12 (0.12 (0.09 (0.60 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted (0.01 0.43 0.42 0.07 0.91 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,878 94,878 94,891 94,899 94,886 Diluted 94,909 94,913 94,908 94,928 94,914

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 3,409 48,405 46,580 13,389 111,783 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 28,639 59,600 58,284 21,707 168,230 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,358 5,300 (34,155 (4,106 (25,603 Interest expense 11,616 10,833 15,677 18,245 56,371 Mark to market losses (gains) (1,138 (6,991 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (530 (1,970 (10,316 Impairment on property, plant and equipment 397 397 Incremental charges on biological assets from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 116 (532 656 (628 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,128 2,195 1,603 2,614 7,540 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 64,248 80,668 48,177 47,092 240,185 Depreciation 22,533 25,696 25,315 25,159 98,703 Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,260 2,666 3,073 2,616 10,615 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 91,883 111,803 79,198 77,512 360,396

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) (1,394 41,272 39,837 6,781 86,496 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25,230 11,195 11,704 8,318 56,447 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 23,836 52,467 51,541 15,099 142,943 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,842 2,773 2,633 2,645 10,893 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,138 (6,991 2,310 8,868 3,049 (Gain) on asset sales (7,816 (530 (1,970 (10,316 Incremental charges on biological assets from the Acquisition 17,513 17,431 5,520 681 41,145 Other items (868 116 (532 1,053 (231 Adjustments from equity method investments 678 612 628 662 2,580 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,931 (5,196 (34,501 (8,876 (50,504 NCI impact on items above (458 (953 (878 (898 (3,187 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 40,474 52,443 26,191 17,264 136,372 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.55 0.28 0.18 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.55 0.28 0.18 1.44 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,878 94,878 94,891 94,899 94,886 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,909 94,913 94,908 94,928 94,914

Supplemental Selected Segmental Financial Information by Quarter for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unaudited

Revenue by Segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 749,803 805,831 751,348 740,167 3,047,149 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 791,155 849,848 759,964 751,594 3,152,561 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 463,692 448,200 479,839 573,936 1,965,667 Intersegment (34,419 (52,970 (30,456 (23,129 (140,974 Total 1,970,231 2,050,909 1,960,695 2,042,568 8,024,403

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 60,397 56,308 49,382 39,460 205,547 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 19,277 38,434 30,686 22,656 111,053 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 12,209 17,061 (870 15,396 43,796 Total 91,883 111,803 79,198 77,512 360,396

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.

Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'23 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

