Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:02 Uhr
42,740 Euro
+0,540
+1,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2023 | 12:10
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor has secured another significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 1:00 PM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, is supplying comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for another two PCTC vessels to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd in South Korea.

The significant repeat order was booked into Cargotec's 2023 fourth quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner during the first half of 2027.

MacGregor's scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support of a complete hardware delivery to both vessels: quarter ramp, side ramp, four deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, and pilot- and bunker doors.

MacGregor was selected to supply the RoRo and car deck equipment for the vessels as a repeat order due to its long and proven history with the shipyard and the owner.

"This is a great achievement for us to be awarded with the repeat order to deliver RoRo equipment for another two PCTCs. Altogether we have now been awarded contracts to deliver complete hardware to eight PCTC vessels for this customer in the last years. I cannot thank enough for the hard work and dedication of the whole team collaborating with the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. I truly appreciate the customer and shipyard's confidence in us and continue to invest in our cooperation," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janna Wolin, Communications Manager, MacGregor
Tel. +358 407 067 022, janna.wolin@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
