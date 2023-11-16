Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
16.11.23
08:01 Uhr
14,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 12:12
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 November 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,399.81p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,443.53p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 12.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.4%. There are currently 84,414,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 November 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
