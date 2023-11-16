

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Thursday that it has secured an order for an additional fifteen A350-900s from airline major Emirates at the Dubai Airshow. This takes the total order to 65 aircraft.



The financial details of the order were not divulged.



The A350 is a widebody aircraft in the 300-410 seater category and can be used for ultra-long haul as well as short-haul and is known to deliver a 25 percent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and CO2 emissions, as well as 50 percent noise reduction compared to previous generation competitor aircraft as per Airbus.



The company said that by the end of October, it had won over 1000 orders from leading carriers globally.



Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 132 euros, up 0.61% in Paris.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken