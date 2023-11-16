Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - ADFO Summit is pleased to announce that more than 100 confirmed families, investors and limited partners will be in attendance in the UAE, the epicentre of regional trade, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

During the event more than 36 renowned speakers will debate the main issues of the day, revealing insight from the regions main families, business leaders, and most innovative minds.

Industry leading speakers, sponsors and notable personalities will attend this year's Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit.

There is lots to talk about, as speakers share their views on asset allocation strategies, private credit markets, the evolving world of sustainability, and the impact of technology on investment decisions and horizons. Speakers explore the role of the UAE with the region's most influential families, conglomerates, and groups, at a time when the region is positioning itself for a push in foreign trade and investments.

ADFO Summit is committed to providing access to rich global network. The ADFO Summit is a connecting point with a global network full of industry leaders and investors who share valuable insights into asset allocation and investment strategies.

About ADFO Summit

The ADFO Summit stands as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices from families, investors and business leaders to harness the collective insights to navigate the evolving business, economic and regional landscape tackling the headwind of technology and sustainability influencing forces. With a focus on the major things, the Summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative ideas.

Contact

ADFO Summit

Owner, Obediah Ayton

+971503506152

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187645