Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Connected Home is looking to expand its business to the Middle East region. Connected Home, a pioneering IT startup in Kazakhstan, doesn't just stop at controlling smart devices; it crafts entire ecosystems. Imagine a home where technology not only responds to the user's needs, but anticipates them. This startup is not merely about smart home gadgets; it's a holistic experience, offering in-house services, maintenance, local shop deliveries, and even cleaning - all seamlessly integrated into one intelligent system. Connected Home isn't just a convenience; it's a lifestyle, redefining the very essence of modern living.

Currently, the company's focus is on the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain. Connected Home has recently signed a contract with Barakat company during Trade and Economic Mission organized by QazTrade JSC in the bustling heart of the Middle East - Dubai. The company is also looking to expand to the US after successful business cases in the MENA region.

Connected Home's innovative approach is made possible through technologies that work on the controller (PLK), which the team developed independently: they wrote the software, used details from America and China, tested for several years and improved the quality of the software and hardware. The main goal of Connected Home is safety, resource saving, and smart comfort. They plan to introduce more than 10 thousand 'smart houses' by the end of the year.

"The main values of Connected Home are safety, resource conservation, and smart comfort. Using our system, you will be notified about the opening of the front door or movement in the apartment in your absence. Our system also includes sensors for water leakage, smoke, temperature, and air humidity," said the CEO of Connected Home, Mukhtar Kuanyshbayuly.

Photo: Founder of Connected Home Mukhtar Quanyshbayuly

