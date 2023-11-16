Axiros North America, Inc.: Axiros Announces Broadband Proof of Performance Service at U.S. Broadband Summit

Axiros North America, Inc. Offers Test Service To Help CSPs Meet FCC Requirements in the United States

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Software manufacturer Axiros North America, Inc., a subsidiary of global telecommunications firm Axiros GmbH, today announced the release of its AX BBT - Broadband Test Service at the inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit in Washington, DC.

Axiros

Axiros North America, Inc.

The new Axiros AX BBT Broadband Test Service utilizes powerful Axiros speed test servers and a web-accessible application customers can use separately or in conjunction with other resources. Together with TR-143 compliant customer premise equipment (CPE) such as modems or routers, or dedicated test probes, the service offers automated scheduling of the appropriate performance test routines for all rural broadband funds and programs that require Proof of Performance reporting.

"Speed and latency have long been components of measuring compliance to committed levels of broadband performance," said Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Axiros North America, Inc. "What makes our new AX.BBT service so valuable to the market is that broadband service providers with all manner of networks can also use it to continuously monitor network performance for their own best practice policies, and to reassure private investors who are helping supercharge universal access."

In addition to its use by broadband providers to report performance results to government regulators, management, and investors, the AX BBT Broadband Test Service is designed to be user-friendly for both technical and non-technical staff. The cloud-based program comes with low monthly fees to make access to top tier technology within reach of service providers of all types and sizes. A variety of options are available for basic regulatory testing, wide scale quality of service visibility and more.

For more information use this link to request a free consultation and demo: here

ABOUT AXIROS

Axiros is a world leader in the innovation and development of award-winning multiprotocol enterprise device management software solutions for communications service providers (CSP) offering telecommunications services and information, media services, content, entertainment and application services over networks with various infrastructure as, FWA, FTTx, Satellite and HFC. Tampa based Axiros North America, Inc. a subsidiary of Axiros GmbH, Germany, specializes in the delivery of Axiros applications in powerful, managed cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) programs for premium communications network operators and partners. Founded in 2002, Axiros is global in scope with offices located in Munich, Aarau, Belgrade, Cochabamba, Lisbon, Madrid, São Paolo, Singapore, Tampa, Tokyo, Warsaw and Zagreb.

Contact Information

Team Axiros

Media Contact

ms@axiros.com

(202) 641-2001

Michael Shaw

President and Chief Executive Officer

shaw@axiros.com

(202) 641-2001

SOURCE: Axiros North America, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802615/axiros-announces-broadband-proof-of-performance-service-at-us-broadband-summit