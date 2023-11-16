WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $43 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $0.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $4.86 billion from $5.23 billion last year.
Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $43 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $4.86 Bln vs. $5.23 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.88 - $3.13 Full year revenue guidance: $22.9 - $23.2 Bln
