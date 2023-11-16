Robotic Lawn Care Systems: Robotic Lawn Care Sweden AB Granted European Patent for Its Robotic Lawn Mowing System - MowFleet

FAGERSTA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Robotic Lawn Care Systems Robotic Lawn Care Systems, the market leader for commercial robotic lawn mowing systems, has been granted a European patent for its MowFleet system. On October 23, the European Patent Office in Munich issued Unitary Patent EP3383162, reinforcing the company's position in autonomous lawn care systems.

This achievement marks another milestone for MowFleet, which secured its first U.S. patent last year.

The CEO of RLCS, Kalle Andersson, commented on the recently granted patent, saying, "I am incredibly pleased. The MowFleet system lowers the barrier to fossil-free robotic mowing.

With the MowFleet model, customers pay only for the actual mowing performed, without the need for significant investments - a hurdle that has previously impeded many industry players. The system, created through dedication and understanding of our customers' needs, has now been granted an even stronger patent protection."

The MowFleet system is environmentally friendly, quiet, reliable, and comes with low, predictable operating costs. It is monitored through MowFleet's proprietary digital management tool.

The robotic lawnmowers, modified by RLCS for optimal performance in the MowFleet system, can continuously mow for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Each workday, the robots are moved to new areas, with every area being mowed once a week. This solution significantly increases the capacity of each robot compared to when used as stationary mowers.

Also, unlike the case with stationary robots, the MowFleet system does not require electricity outlets in the mowing areas, as the system is entirely battery powered.

One of the major obstacles to using robotic lawn mowers in public spaces is the risk of theft and vandalism. Such incidents and other damage mostly occur during evenings and nights. The system was developed as a solution to these issues. A MowFleet customer typically chooses to only operate the system daytime. By doing so, a MowFleet robot is only present on each lawn for 5% of the week's hours. Naturally, this reduces any of the mentioned risks but the benefits of the system and its results remain.

Kalle Andersson concludes by looking to the future:

"Upcoming technological developments for the industry offer many exciting opportunities, especially when it comes to wireless robots with higher capabilities. This validates and strengthens our business model even further. Our goal is to continue expanding, both in terms of our business operations and our patent portfolio. This way, we will continue to be at the forefront of the automation of commercial robotic lawn mowing."