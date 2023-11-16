Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Q3 Financial Highlights
- Third quarter revenues were $22.6 million ;
- SECaaS revenues were $2.8 million ; September 2023 SECaaS ARR* was $10.6 million ;
- Third quarter GAAP operating loss was $12.7 million, and non-GAAP operating loss was $11.1 million ;
- Q3 GAAP net loss was $12.4 million, and non-GAAP net loss was $10.8 million ;
Financial Outlook
Looking ahead, management expectations are as follows:
- Fourth quarter of 2023 revenues of $20 million to $25 million (of which SECaaS revenues are expected to be between $3 million to $3.5 million );
- Fourth quarter of 2023 Non-GAAP operating loss of between $4 million and $6 million
- Fourth quarter of 2023 negative cash flow of between $5 million and $12 million ;
- December 2023 total ARR*, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR*, is expected to be between $51 million and $53 million ;
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "The macro-economic environment remains significantly challenging for Allot. One of the consequences we are experiencing is the resulting added budget constraints of some of our potential customers which has had a negative effect on our business.
Last quarter, we announced a cost reduction plan which we are currently implementing, and consequently, we aim to reduce our yearly operating expenses in 2024."
Q3 2023 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $22 .6 million, a decrease of approximately 10% compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $10 .5 million (gross margin of 46.3%), a 36% decline compared with $16.4 million (gross margin of 65.4%) in the third quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million (gross margin of 47.9%), a 36% decline compared with $16.8 million (gross margin of 67.2%) in the third quarter of 2022.
The gross margin level for both GAAP and non- GAAP basis in the current quarter was impacted by an unusually unfavorable product mix.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.35 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2022.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.8 million, or $0.28 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $10.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2022.
Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of September 30, 2023, totaled $60.4 million, compared to $86.4 million as of December 31, 2022 .
ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2023
2022 vs. 2021
2023 (target) vs. 2022
Support & maintenance ARR *
42.0
42.5
39-40
1 %
(8%) -(6%)
SECaaS ARR **
5.2
9.2
12-13
77 %
30%-41%
Total ARR
47.2
51.7
51-53
10 %
(1%)-3%
* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated
** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues
Conference Call & Webcast:
The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results on November 22, 2023, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel : +972-3-918-0610
A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
Performance Metrics
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on the revenues for the third quarter of 2023 and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues), which is calculated based on the revenues in the month of September 2023 and multiplied by 12.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies, other acquisition-related expenses and changes in taxes related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 22,635
$ 25,040
$ 68,808
$ 89,708
Cost of revenues
12,165
8,663
27,523
28,697
Gross profit
10,470
16,377
41,285
61,011
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
9,927
12,919
31,173
37,429
Sales and marketing
10,384
12,603
31,793
36,512
General and administrative
2,822
3,939
24,340
12,279
Total operating expenses
23,133
29,461
87,306
86,220
Operating loss
(12,663)
(13,084)
(46,021)
(25,209)
Financial and other income, net
775
471
2,554
1,338
Loss before income tax expenses
(11,888)
(12,613)
(43,467)
(23,871)
Tax expenses
473
319
988
1,421
Net Loss
(12,361)
(12,932)
(44,455)
(25,292)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.32)
$ (0.35)
$ (1.18)
$ (0.69)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.32)
$ (0.35)
$ (1.18)
$ (0.69)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
38,173,533
37,198,187
37,782,281
36,702,045
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
38,173,533
37,198,187
37,782,281
36,702,045
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 12,165
$ 8,663
$ 27,523
$ 28,697
Share-based compensation (1)
(178)
(291)
(1,057)
(810)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)**
(195)
(152)
(582)
(456)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 11,792
$ 8,220
$ 25,884
$ 27,431
GAAP gross profit
$ 10,470
$ 16,377
$ 41,285
$ 61,011
Gross profit adjustments
373
443
1,639
1,266
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 10,843
$ 16,820
$ 42,924
$ 62,277
GAAP operating expenses
$ 23,133
$ 29,461
$ 87,306
$ 86,220
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,163)
(1,879)
(6,177)
(6,066)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 21,970
$ 27,582
$ 81,129
$ 80,154
GAAP financial and other income
$ 775
$ 471
$ 2,554
$ 1,338
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
15
-
43
-
Exchange rate differences*
(47)
32
(328)
(357)
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 743
$ 503
$ 2,269
$ 981
GAAP taxes on income
$ 473
$ 319
$ 988
$ 1,421
Changes in tax related items
(25)
(25)
(75)
(75)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 448
$ 294
$ 913
$ 1,346
GAAP Net Loss
$ (12,361)
$ (12,932)
$ (44,455)
$ (25,292)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,341
2,170
7,234
6,876
Amortization of intangible assets (2)**
195
152
582
456
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
15
-
43
-
Exchange rate differences*
(47)
32
(328)
(357)
Changes in tax related items
25
25
75
75
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (10,832)
$ (10,553)
$ (36,849)
$ (18,242)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.35)
$ (1.18)
$ (0.69)
Share-based compensation
0.03
0.06
0.19
0.19
Amortization of intangible assets**
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Expenses related to M&A activities
0.00
-
0.00
-
Changes in taxes and headcount related items
-
-
-
0.00
Exchange rate differences*
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.98)
$ (0.49)
Weighted average number of shares used in
38,173,533
37,198,187
37,782,281
36,702,045
Weighted average number of shares used in
38,173,533
37,198,187
37,782,281
36,702,045
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
'** While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 178
$ 291
$ 1,057
$ 810
Research and development costs, net
457
704
2,413
2,393
Sales and marketing
408
727
2,178
2,259
General and administrative
298
448
1,586
1,414
$ 1,341
$ 2,170
$ 7,234
$ 6,876
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 195
$ 152
$ 582
$ 456
$ 195
$ 152
$ 582
$ 456
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
Financial income
$ 15
$ -
$ 43
$ -
$ 15
$ -
$ 43
$ -
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 21,509
$ 12,295
Short-term bank deposits
13,600
68,765
Restricted deposits
1,082
1,050
Available-for-sale marketable securities
24,221
4,293
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of
21,620
44,167
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,100
7,985
Inventories
14,039
13,262
Total current assets
103,171
151,817
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Severance pay fund
363
371
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,382
5,387
Trade receivables, net
2,992
4,934
Other assets
1,198
864
Total long-term assets
7,935
11,556
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
12,206
14,236
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
34,514
35,344
Total assets
$ 157,826
$ 212,953
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 3,828
$ 11,661
Deferred revenues
17,172
20,825
Short-term operating lease liabilities
1,999
2,542
Other payables and accrued expenses
20,327
25,573
Total current liabilities
43,326
60,601
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
7,963
7,285
Long-term operating lease liabilities
645
2,579
Accrued severance pay
1,011
940
Convertible debt
39,723
39,575
Total long-term liabilities
49,342
50,379
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
65,158
101,973
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 157,826
$ 212,953
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (12,361)
$ (12,932)
$ (44,455)
$ (25,292)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
1,251
1,373
3,898
4,119
Stock-based compensation
1,341
2,171
7,234
6,877
Amortization of intangible assets
277
235
830
705
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
6
15
79
35
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
(140)
143
(334)
579
Decrease (Increase) in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
(260)
36
(407)
84
Changes in operating leases, net
(379)
(421)
(472)
(984)
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
9,600
367
24,489
(4,440)
Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses
13
1,176
1,174
283
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
4,321
(420)
(777)
(1,584)
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
(5,633)
3,050
(7,835)
2,113
Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
(2,751)
(295)
(5,245)
(2,258)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(1,676)
(4,284)
(2,975)
(3,155)
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
1,913
1,441
89
(82)
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
50
50
148
121
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,428)
(8,295)
(24,559)
(22,879)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
192
-
(32)
380
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
16,465
2,000
55,165
(23,180)
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,308)
(1,579)
(1,868)
(4,135)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
(16,111)
-
(34,678)
-
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
11,225
1,000
15,185
7,030
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
10,463
1,421
33,772
(19,905)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1
-
1
250
Issuance of convertible debt
-
-
-
39,404
Net cash provided by financing activities
1
-
1
39,654
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,036
(6,874)
9,214
(3,130)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
15,473
15,461
12,295
11,717
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 21,509
$ 8,587
$ 21,509
$ 8,587
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-
Q3-2023
YTD 2023
FY 2022
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
2.4
11 %
12.8
19 %
21.8
18 %
EMEA
15.6
69 %
41.7
61 %
71.2
58 %
Asia Pacific
4.6
20 %
14.3
20 %
29.7
24 %
22.6
100 %
68.8
100 %
122.7
100 %
Revenue breakdown by type
Products
9.1
40 %
26.9
39 %
61.1
50 %
Professional Services
1.2
6 %
4.8
7 %
11.6
9 %
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
2.8
12 %
7.5
11 %
7.2
6 %
Support & Maintenance
9.5
42 %
29.6
43 %
42.8
35 %
22.6
100 %
68.8
100 %
122.7
100 %
Revenues per customer type
CSP
17.9
79 %
55.4
81 %
98.3
80 %
Enterprise
4.7
21 %
13.4
19 %
24.4
20 %
22.6
100 %
68.8
100 %
122.7
100 %
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
50 %
45 %
44 %
Total number of full time employees
642
642
749
(end of period)
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
38.2
38.2
37.0
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
40.6
40.1
39.5
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited )
Q3-2023:
2.8
Q2-2023:
2.4
Q1-2023:
2.3
Q4-2022:
2.2
Q3-2022:
1.7
SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Sep. 2023:
10.6
Dec. 2022:
9.2
Dec. 2021:
5.2
Dec. 2020:
2.7
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
