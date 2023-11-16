EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kevin Kwilinski, Berry's new CEO said, "I am pleased to report we exceeded our adjusted earnings per share outlook and significantly beat our free cash flow guidance by over $100 million. Our 3% volume decline in the quarter improved sequentially and was better than expected, as soft market demand was mitigated by market share gains supported by recent capital investments. During the year, our organization took actions and demonstrated agility to offset challenging and volatile global market dynamics characterized by ongoing inflation, soft consumer demand and customer destocking. Our proven business model has generated eleven consecutive years of adjusted earnings per share growth and strong, consistent generation of free cash flow. We are dedicated to delivering long-term value for our shareholders, as evidenced by our $728 million of capital returned in fiscal 2023, through both our share repurchases of $601 million, or approximately 8% of shares outstanding, along with quarterly dividend payments.

In line with our commitment to drive long-term shareholder value, we expect to use our cash in fiscal 2024 to reduce our debt, repurchase shares opportunistically, and pay our recently increased dividend. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our future and expect a more normal operating environment in fiscal 2024. We believe that, both the easing of inflationary pressures on consumers and the increase of promotional activity by our customers will lead to demand improvement as the year progresses."

Key Financials (1) September Quarter Fiscal Year GAAP results 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,087 $ 3,421 $ 12,664 $ 14,495 Operating income 301 336 1,079 1,242 EPS (diluted) 1.55 1.85 4.95 5.77

September Quarter Reported Comparable Fiscal Year Reported Comparable Adjusted non-GAAP results 2023 2022 % % 2023 2022 % % Net sales $ 3,087 $ 3,421 (10%) (12%) $ 12,664 $ 14,495 (13%) (12%) Operating EBITDA 547 539 1% flat 2,053 2,101 (2%) flat Adjusted EPS (diluted) 2.28 2.19 4% 1% 7.42 7.40 flat 1%

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items not considered to be ongoing operations. In addition, comparable change % excludes the impacts of foreign currency, acquisitions, and recent divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release. In millions of USD, except per share data

Financial Results - Fourth Quarter 2023

Consolidated Overview

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $320 million due to the pass-through of lower resin costs and a 3% volume decline, partially offset by a $90 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes. The volume decline is primarily attributed to softer demand in our consumer and industrial markets.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $23 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs, a $22 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, and a $21 million unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, partially offset by a $39 million favorable impact from price cost spread as a result of cost reduction and improved product mix.

Consumer Packaging - International

Net sales were essentially flat primarily attributed to a 3% volume decline due to softer consumer and industrial market demand in Europe and decreased selling prices of $29 million, partially offset by a $56 million favorable impact from foreign currency changes.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $17 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs and a $6 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline. These items are partially offset by a $14 million favorable impact from price cost spread and improved mix, along with a favorable impact from foreign currency changes.

Consumer Packaging - North America

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $97 million and a 2% volume decline primarily attributed to softer industrial and consumer market demand partially offset by growth in our foodservice and container markets.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $9 million increase in depreciation and amortization, a $6 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs and a $6 million unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses. These items were partially offset by a $9 million favorable impact from price cost spread and improved mix.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $103 million and a 4% volume decline primarily attributed to weaker demand in our specialty markets, such as filtration and building and construction, partially offset by growth in disinfectant wipes and adult incontinence.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to an unfavorable impact from the volume decline partially offset by a favorable impact from price cost spread.

During the fourth quarter, we announced that we have initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for our Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to provide ways to drive long-term value to shareholders, which includes continuously evaluating our portfolio to ensure the Company is best positioned to execute our strategic objectives. We remain a trusted supplier and partner to our customers and colleagues of this segment. There is no certainty on any formal decision, nor definitive timetable, for this process. If and when appropriate, a further announcement will be made.

Engineered Materials

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $90 million and a 5% volume decline primarily attributed to weakness in European industrial markets partially offset by growth in our consumer and custom film markets in North America.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to an unfavorable impact from the volume decline, partially offset by a favorable impact from price cost spread and improved mix.

Financial Results - Fiscal Year 2023

Consolidated Overview

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $856 million primarily due to the pass-through of lower resin costs, a 6% volume decline, an $84 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes, and fiscal 2022 divestiture sales of $107 million. The volume decline is primarily attributed to general market softness and customer destocking.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $134 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, a $79 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs, a $33 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes, and a $49 million unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses primarily attributed to increased incentive-based compensation. These declines are partially offset by a $139 million favorable impact from price cost spread.

Consumer Packaging - International

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to a 5% volume decline, fiscal 2022 divestiture sales of $107 million, and a $60 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes, partially offset by increased selling prices of $102 million due to the pass-through of European inflation. The volume decline is primarily attributed to general market softness.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $39 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs, a $36 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, a $17 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes, an unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, and an unfavorable impact from fiscal 2022 divestiture. These declines were partially offset by a $44 million favorable impact from price cost spread.

Consumer Packaging - North America

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $344 million and a 3% volume decline. The volume decline is primarily attributed to general market softness partially offset by growth in our foodservice market.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to a $67 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by a $21 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, an $18 million unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs, and an unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Health, Hygiene, & Specialties

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $322 million and a 7% volume decline. The volume decline is primarily attributed to general market softness and customer destocking.

The operating income decrease is primarily attributed to a $52 million unfavorable impact from price cost spread, a $30 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, and an unfavorable impact from increased business integration costs.

Engineered Materials

The net sales decline is primarily attributed to decreased selling prices of $292 million, an 8% volume decline, and a $31 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency changes. The volume decline is primarily attributed to general market softness and destocking.

The operating income increase is primarily attributed to an $81 million favorable impact from price cost spread, partially offset by a $48 million unfavorable impact from the volume decline, and an unfavorable impact from increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Cash Returns to Shareholders

Berry generates significant cash flow and is committed to returning capital to shareholders. This annual cash flow provides substantial capacity to simultaneously reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue bolt-on acquisitions, pay down debt and return cash to shareholders through a compelling dividend as well as share repurchases. The Company expects to be within its leverage target of 2.5x - 3.5x by the end of fiscal 2024, while also returning cash to shareholders during the year, through continued share repurchases and dividends, subject to market conditions, available cash on hand and cash needs, overall financial condition, and other factors considered relevant by our Board of Directors.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

As previously announced, Berry's Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.275 per share. The dividend payment date is December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2023. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Berry repurchased 2.9 million shares (or 2.3% of shares outstanding) for $185 million, leaving $440 million authorized for share repurchases at the end of fiscal 2023. Through fiscal 2023, we have repurchased a total of 9.8 million shares (or approximately 8% of shares outstanding) for $601 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

(based on information available as of November 16, 2023)

Adjusted earnings per share range of $7.35 - $7.85

Cash flow from operations range of $1.35-$1.45 billion; free cash flow range of $800-900 million

Committed to debt reduction along with returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Berry Global Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarterly Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net sales $ 3,087 $ 3,421 $ 12,664 $ 14,495 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,481 2,834 10,354 12,123 Selling, general and administrative 215 185 886 850 Amortization of intangibles 62 61 243 257 Restructuring and transaction activities 28 5 102 23 Operating income 301 336 1,079 1,242 Other expense 18 9 31 22 Interest expense, net 78 74 306 286 Income before income taxes 205 253 742 934 Income tax expense 19 20 133 168 Net income $ 186 $ 233 $ 609 $ 766 Basic net income per share $ 1.59 $ 1.87 $ 5.07 $ 5.87 Diluted net income per share 1.55 1.85 4.95 5.77 Outstanding weighted average shares (in millions) Basic 117.3 124.7 120.1 130.6 Diluted 120.2 126.0 123.0 132.8

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions of USD) September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,203 $ 1,410 Accounts receivable 1,568 1,777 Inventories 1,557 1,802 Other current assets 205 175 Property, plant, and equipment 4,576 4,342 Goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-term assets 7,478 7,450 Total assets $ 16,587 $ 16,956 Current liabilities, excluding current debt 2,703 2,831 Current and long-term debt 8,980 9,255 Other long-term liabilities 1,688 1,674 Stockholders' equity 3,216 3,196 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,587 $ 16,956

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended (in millions of USD) September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 609 $ 766 Depreciation 575 562 Amortization of intangibles 243 257 Non-cash interest, net (61 ) 6 Settlement of derivatives 36 201 Deferred income tax (117 ) (48 ) Share-based compensation expense 42 39 Other non-cash operating activities, net 22 (22 ) Changes in working capital 266 (198 ) Net cash from operating activities 1,615 1,563 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment, net (689 ) (687 ) Settlement of net investment hedges - 76 Divestiture (acquisition) of businesses and other (87 ) 128 Net cash from investing activities (776 ) (483 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long-term borrowings (869 ) (22 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 496 - Repurchase of common stock (601 ) (709 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 36 27 Dividends paid (127 ) - Other, net (6 ) - Net cash from financing activities (1,071 ) (704 ) Effect of currency translation on cash 25 (57 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (207 ) 319 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,410 1,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,203 $ 1,410 Non-U.S. GAAP Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities $ 1,615 $ 1,563 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (net) (689 ) (687 ) Non-U.S. GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 926 $ 876

Segment and Supplemental Comparable Basis Information (Unaudited) Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of USD) Consumer

Packaging -

International Consumer

Packaging-

North

America Health,

Hygiene &

Specialties Engineered

Materials Total Net sales $ 1,000 $ 786 $ 630 $ 671 $ 3,087 Operating income $ 84 $ 94 $ 36 $ 87 $ 301 Depreciation and amortization 80 58 45 29 212 Restructuring and transaction activities 18 7 2 1 28 Other non-cash charges (1) 2 2 1 1 6 Operating EBITDA $ 184 $ 161 $ 84 $ 118 $ 547

Quarterly Period Ended October 1, 2022 Reported net sales $ 1,003 $ 888 $ 738 $ 792 $ 3,421 Foreign currency and divestitures 56 13 25 9 103 Comparable net sales (2) $ 1,059 $ 901 $ 763 $ 801 $ 3,524 Operating income $ 98 $ 103 $ 44 $ 91 $ 336 Depreciation and amortization 75 53 43 28 199 Restructuring and transaction activities - 2 3 - 5 Other non-cash charges (1) (1 ) - - - (1 ) Foreign currency and divestitures 7 4 (5 ) 1 7 Comparable operating EBITDA (2) $ 179 $ 162 $ 85 $ 120 $ 546

(1) Other non-cash charges are primarily stock compensation expense (2) The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency, acquisitions, and divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of USD) Consumer

Packaging -

International Consumer

Packaging-

North

America Health,

Hygiene &

Specialties Engineered

Materials Total Net sales $ 4,031 $ 3,122 $ 2,627 $ 2,884 $ 12,664 Operating income $ 273 $ 346 $ 127 $ 333 $ 1,079 Depreciation and amortization 310 217 177 114 818 Restructuring and transaction activities 50 23 22 7 102 Other non-cash charges (1) 25 12 8 9 54 Operating EBITDA $ 658 $ 598 $ 334 $ 463 $ 2,053

Fiscal Year Ended October 1, 2022 Reported net sales $ 4,293 $ 3,548 $ 3,166 $ 3,488 $ 14,495 Foreign currency and divestitures (167 ) 26 7 (31 ) (165 ) Comparable net sales (2) $ 4,126 $ 3,574 $ 3,173 $ 3,457 $ 14,330 Operating income $ 346 $ 338 $ 230 $ 328 $ 1,242 Depreciation and amortization 317 214 176 112 819 Restructuring and transaction activities 10 5 6 2 23 Other non-cash charges (1) (5 ) 8 8 6 17 Foreign currency and divestitures (31 ) 9 (13 ) (3 ) (38 ) Comparable operating EBITDA (2) $ 638 $ 574 $ 407 $ 445 $ 2,064

(1) Other non-cash charges are primarily stock compensation expense (2) The prior year comparable basis change excludes the impacts of foreign currency, acquisitions, and divestitures. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations can be found under our "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Estimates" section or in reconciliation tables in this release.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net income and earnings per share (EPS) to adjusted operating income, operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EPS (in millions of USD, except per share data amounts) Quarterly Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net income $ 186 $ 233 $ 609 $ 766 Add: other expense 18 9 31 22 Add: interest expense 78 74 306 286 Add: income tax expense 19 20 133 168 Operating income $ 301 $ 336 $ 1,079 $ 1,242 Add: restructuring and transaction activities 28 5 102 23 Add: other non-cash charges (1) 6 (1 ) 54 17 Adjusted operating income (4) $ 335 $ 340 $ 1,235 $ 1,282 Add: depreciation 150 138 575 562 Add: amortization of intangibles 62 61 243 257 Operating EBITDA (4) $ 547 $ 539 $ 2,053 $ 2,101

Net income per diluted share $ 1.55 $ 1.85 $ 4.95 $ 5.77 Other expense, net 0.15 0.07 0.25 0.17 Restructuring and transaction activities 0.23 0.04 0.83 0.17 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions (2) 0.52 0.48 1.98 1.94 Non-comparable tax items (3) - (0.14 ) - (0.13 ) Income tax impact on items above (0.17 ) (0.14 ) (0.59 ) (0.52 ) Foreign currency, acquisitions, and divestitures - 0.06 - (0.06 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (4) $ 2.28 $ 2.25 $ 7.42 $ 7.34

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Free cash flow (in millions of USD) Estimated

Fiscal 2024 Cash flow from operating activities $1,350-1,450 Net additions to property, plant, and equipment (550) Free cash flow (4) $ 800-900

(1) Other non-cash charges are primarily stock compensation expense (2) Amortization of intangibles from acquisition are added back to better align our calculation of adjusted EPS with peers. (3) During the 2022 fiscal year, the Company obtained certain tax benefits of $18 million deemed as non-comparable. (4) Supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating or net income or cash flows from operating activities, in each case determined in accordance with GAAP. Organic sales growth and comparable basis measures exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions. These non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently by other companies, including other companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Berry's management believes that adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period-over-period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management's view, do not reflect our core operating performance. We define "free cash flow" as cash flow from operating activities, less net additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity because free cash flow and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company's liquidity. We also believe free cash flow is useful to an investor in evaluating our liquidity as it can assist in assessing a company's ability to fund its growth through its generation of cash. We also use Adjusted operating EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and comparable basis measures, among other measures, to evaluate management performance and in determining performance-based compensation. Operating EBITDA is a measure widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in our industry to measure a company's performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted operating income are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance without regard to revenue and expense recognition, which can vary depending upon accounting methods. (BERY-F)

