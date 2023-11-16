BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Walmart Inc. (WMT):
Earnings: $453 million in Q3 vs. -$1.80 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Walmart Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.52 per share Revenue: $160.80 billion in Q3 vs. $152.81 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.48
