Ecobot Joins MRV Collective, a Coalition of Nature Tech Companies

Ecobot is the Newest Member of the Industry Coalition That is Advancing Strategic Applications of Measurement, Reporting and Verification Technologies to Address Climate Change, Nature and Biodiversity Loss

ASHEVILLE, NC and SEBASTOPOL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Ecobot, the company driving the digitization of environmental permitting, is proud to announce that it has joined MRV Collective as a new member. MRV Collective is a non-profit, member-supported industry coalition advancing strategic applications of Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) technologies to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and close the $700 billion annual nature-finance gap.





"As an industry alliance with strong collaboration foundations and execution capability, the MRV Collective identifies and embraces common challenges like data sharing across the public and private sector. The biodiversity data collected within Ecobot has enormous potential to support new and increasingly valuable data pipelines," said Daniel Swid, Head of Ecosystem at MRV Collective. "Ecobot is a tremendous addition to the Collective and understands the value of rolling up data collection from environmental permitting activities to accelerate nature-based decision-making in key political, economic, cultural, and social sectors. The challenge of data sharing is often too expensive and complex for public and private actors to tackle, and we believe Ecobot can help transform what many see as routine compliance activities into valuable collective benefit. This key collaboration challenge has long been understood by international organizations such as the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), and has recently been highlighted by the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)."

"Ecobot was founded on the principle that information about the natural world collected during environmental permitting is grossly underutilized," said Ecobot CEO and co-founder Lee Lance. "Our membership in the MRV Collective will facilitate our mission of normalizing, aggregating, anonymizing and applying the five million-plus biodiversity and data waterpoints currently hosted in Ecobot as an expert network learning layer that can accelerate critical climate initiatives."

This relationship was formalized following GreenBiz Bloom / VERGE 23, a Climate Tech Event, in San Jose, California, where Ecobot was one of five startups selected to pitch at the Bloom Accelerate contest.

About Ecobot

Ecobot modernizes environmental permitting, unlocking typically discarded or siloed field data to gain insight to biodiversity impact, connecting natural capital accounting with ecosystem services. See how Ecobot can transform your environmental permitting processes and help you achieve nature-positive targets at ecobot.com.

About MRV Collective

MRV Collective is a nonprofit community, intelligence unit, and corporate venture studio on a mission to fast track the adoption of nature tech solutions. The core members of MRV Collective represent the world's leading nature tech solution providers, nature-focused academics, and mission-aligned NGOs. With a new anchor membership tier to be introduced in 2024, we welcome leaders in the corporate and nature finance community to join our effort, leveraging our bespoke research and matchmaking services to achieve their nature-related goals. MRV Collective exists to close the nature-finance gap. Learn more at mrvcollective.org.

