Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Harbour Coca ("Harbour" or the "Company"), a global leader in the coca leaf industry, announced that it has entered into an amended trade agreement with Empresa Nacional de la Coca (ENACO), the authorized state-run coca leaf producer in Peru, allowing it to distribute and sell ethically sourced, high-quality coca leaves globally. The amendment expands the scope of the exclusive trade agreement agreement that the Company signed with ENACO in May 2023, which enabled it to import an unlimited supply of coca leaf derivatives into Canada.

As the only country in the world that has made the cultivation of the coca plant federally regulated, Peru is a key player in the coca industry. ENACO, the Peruvian state-run producer, currently has 35,000 registered farms and a long-standing reputation for quality. The groundbreaking partnership between Harbour and ENACO opens the door to global distribution of coca leaves and all derivative products.

"Harbour's alliance with ENACO brings forth numerous opportunities that have the potential to transform coca leaf access across North America and internationally. By establishing robust supply chains rooted in responsible and ethical production standards, this partnership represents a harmonious fusion of sustainability, innovation, and a commitment to quality," said David Craig, CEO and Co-Founder of Harbour. "This signifies a momentous step forward in reinvigorating interest in the therapeutic, medical and functional properties of the coca plant in Canada and around the world."

Key highlights of the amended agreement include:

Access to Premium Products: Global customers will gain access to high-quality coca leaf derivative products, including beverages, food items, protein products, nutraceuticals, supplements, skincare and cosmetics, and high-yield agricultural fertilizers.

Global customers will gain access to high-quality coca leaf derivative products, including beverages, food items, protein products, nutraceuticals, supplements, skincare and cosmetics, and high-yield agricultural fertilizers. Sustainability Commitment : Sharing a commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, this relationship between Harbour and ENACO emphasizes the ethical and environmentally conscious production of coca leaves, supporting the livelihoods of Peruvian farmers.

: Sharing a commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, this relationship between Harbour and ENACO emphasizes the ethical and environmentally conscious production of coca leaves, supporting the livelihoods of Peruvian farmers. Economic Opportunities : This agreement will stimulate economic growth in Peru, Canada and beyond by fostering trade and creating employment opportunities along the supply chain.

: This agreement will stimulate economic growth in Peru, Canada and beyond by fostering trade and creating employment opportunities along the supply chain. Cultural Exchange: The partnership provides a unique opportunity for cultural exchange celebrating the rich heritage and traditions surrounding the coca leaf in Peru.

About Harbour Coca

Harbour Coca is the world's leading coca plant company bringing active and non-active coca leaf extracts and its derivatives to market. The company is disrupting and growing multi-billion-dollar industries in pharma, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and sustainable agricultural fertilizer as the only Canadian coca leaf importer and processor. The company is providing an end-to-end supply chain resource, with legal leaf cultivation and importation in accordance with the UN sanctioned regulations.

