BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA):
Earnings: RMB27.71 billion in Q2 vs. -RMB20.56 billion in the same period last year. EPS: RMB10.77 in Q2 vs. -RMB7.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB40.19 billion or RMB15.63 per share for the period.
Revenue: RMB224.79 billion in Q2 vs. RMB207.18 billion in the same period last year.
