Laxxon Medical joins German Accelerator's Southeast Asia Market Access Class of 2023, marking the Company's inaugural globalization venture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Pharmaceutical 3D screen printing company Laxxon Medical has been selected alongside seven other high-potential companies to participate in German Accelerator's Southeast Asia Market Access Class of 2023. German Accelerator is a global business incubator organized by German Entrepreneurship GmbH. Laxxon's participation in the program is guided by a strategic vision to tap into the innovation-driven markets of Southeast Asia, with a focus on Singapore.

"The forward-thinking ethos of Southeast Asia's industries, markets and cultures align perfectly with [Laxxon Medical's] commitment to driving disruptive drug delivery solutions to the pharma industry and its patients," said Helmut Kershbaumer, Laxxon Medical CEO. "Singapore's thriving healthcare, tech and financial sectors, paired with the region's demand for innovation, creates the ideal environment for Laxxon to forge new partnerships and grow our global footprint."

German Accelerator's Southeast Asia (SEA) Market Access program functions as a globalization liaison for companies seeking market entry and expansion in the SEA region. The program supports companies with established businesses in Germany through customized mentorship programs and a vast global network of industry experts, investors, and potential partners.

"Throughout [Laxxon's] engagement in the accelerator, the team showcased an exceptional drive to expand their horizons and explore the Southeast Asian market, particularly in Singapore," said Rotem Inbar, German Accelerator Program Director. "The company's dedication to understanding the local ecosystem, building meaningful partnerships, and connecting with potential investors was truly impressive. I have no doubt that Laxxon Medical is poised for remarkable achievements as they continue to disrupt the industry with their groundbreaking solutions."

Laxxon's lead mentor in German Accelerator is Dr. Andreas Schmidt, serial entrepreneur and Senior Vice President of Singleron Biotechnologies. "It has been a real pleasure working with the executive team of Laxxon to develop the partnering strategy for market access interacting with multiple partners in Singapore and the region," said Schmidt. "Laxxon's 3D screen printing offers pharma companies exceptional opportunities to formulate drugs in innovative ways to maximize the therapeutic effect [for] patients."

Since launching in 2012, German Accelerator has supported over 850 startups which have raised more than $15.6 billion in funding. In August, the German Accelerator Singapore team welcomed the SEA Market Access Class of 2023 for an intense two-week program kick-off in Singapore. German Accelerator and German Entrepreneurship GmbH is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). Start2 Group (Formerly German Entrepreneurship Asia) is privately owned and self-funded.

Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with SPID®, a novel 3D screen printing platform technology. For common pharmaceutical drugs or new drug developments, SPID® unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities.

Laxxon's SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology) is an additive manufacturing process that enables the development and production of complex formulations and geometrical structures of oral dosage forms to optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals, in addition to new drug developments. SPID®-Technology can produce small batches for R&D, upscaling to commercial-scale production without changing the manufacturing process. Laxxon is partnered with Hovione, a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), and is commonly establishing joint cGMP productions in Europe and the United States.

Laxxon Medical's patent portfolio consists of more than 150 patents, licensed patents and patent applications, including more than 3,000 patent claims directed to methods and devices for drug delivery systems.

Company website: www.laxxonmedical.com.

