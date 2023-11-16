SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Continues Behavioral Health Inroads with New Award-Winning Customer

Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center Serves 1,400 Chicago-Area Clients Each Year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it continues to make inroads in behavioral health, securing award-winning customer Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center ("Turning Point"). Founded in 1969 in Skokie, Illinois, Turning Point is a nonprofit outpatient mental health center, serving approximately 1,400 children and adults each year from throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Among numerous additional honors, Turning Point has received Awards for Excellence from the National Council for Behavioral Health and the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health. Turning Point is initially deploying SOBRcheck in its Skokie outpatient facility to ensure clients are alcohol-free upon entry.

"Turning Point is pleased to partner with SOBRsafe to strengthen our Living Room program," said Turning Point CEO Ann Fisher Raney. "Using SOBRsafe will allow us to ensure that our drop-in crisis guests are unimpaired and able to fully participate in our personalized services. Learning about SOBRsafe at a recent Illinois Association for Behavioral Health meeting helped me to see that this instrument will provide a level of information that we have not had before. I look forward to our partnership."

Within the greater behavioral health market, SOBRsafe can now support both substance abuse recovery and mental health providers across numerous applications, including inpatient, residential, outpatient, telehealth, monitoring and supportive housing.

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini, "We are honored to work with a true clinical practice leader like Turning Point. They have created a culture where new ideas can be presented and practiced, and they exist at the forefront of innovation in their field. We believe that their implementation of SOBRcheck is a strong validation of our technology for behavioral health use, and it positions us for ongoing industry adoption."

About Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center

For more than 50 years, Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center has provided solid support when and where it's needed most. Our caring, compassionate team members help clients living with mental illness find ways to experience more fully functioning lives. They also contribute to creating healthier, happier communities where people can be heard, cared for, and respected. As a nonprofit outpatient mental health center, we offer multiple options for recovery, providing affordable, compassionate care to people during some of the most difficult times of their lives. Located in Skokie, Illinois, we serve approximately 1,400 children and adults each year from throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. To learn more, visit www.tpoint.org.

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

