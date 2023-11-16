Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a company focused on scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, today announced its partnership with Arizona-based wellness-tech firm, OMSLEEP. This Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) collaboration integrates Aires' Lifetune EMF modulation technology into OMSLEEP's soon-to-be-launched Om Mask, significantly enhancing its feature set and bolstering OMSLEEP's vision to deliver the best sleep experience.

Terry Kim, CEO of OMSLEEP, expressed excitement about the partnership and the product launch: "Launching November 16th, the Om Mask is a testament to our commitment to innovative design and rethinking the sleep experience. Our decision to integrate Aires' Lifetune technology, a leader in bio-correction and EMF protection, was not made lightly. After extensive due diligence, it became clear that no other company could match Aires' depth of scientific research or proven effectiveness. This integration not only differentiates the OM Mask but also reinforces our commitment to disrupt the sleep wellness category."

Dimitry Serov, Chief Product Officer of American Aires, emphasized the synergy of the partnership: "Working with OMSLEEP and Terry Kim's visionary team on the Om Mask is a highlight for Aires. This OEM relationship demonstrates our capability in enhancing wellness-focused products and solidifies our role as a key player in the bio-protection and bio-correction space. Our team is incredibly honored to join OMSLEEP in their mission to create the best sleep experience."

Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires, commented on the strategic aspect of the collaboration: "Our OEM partnership with OMSLEEP represents a key milestone in Aires' evolution. The integration of our EMF modulation technology into the Om Mask reflects our strategic shift towards technology development and licensing across various business categories where bio-protection and bio-correction needs are evident. This collaboration signifies our commitment to this larger vision and highlights the demand for and adaptability of our technology within many market sectors."



For more information about American Aires' innovative Lifetune technology, visit https://airestech.com. To learn more about OMSLEEP and stay updated on the Om Mask November 16th, 2023 launch, visit https://omsleep.co.

About OMSLEEP

OMSLEEP is a wellness-tech company that combines ancient wisdom with modern technologies to help individuals tap into their limitless potential. By creating innovative products like the Om Mask, OMSLEEP aims to enhance and optimize sleep quality for a more balanced and healthy lifestyle. OMSLEEP is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of the Om Mask. To learn more or back the Kickstarter campaign for the Om Mask launching on November 16, 2023, visit https://omsleep.co.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC QB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187512