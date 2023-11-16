Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Tralucent Asset Management Inc. (TSX: TGAF) ("Tralucent") is proud to announce the launch of the Class E Units ("ETF") of the Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund (the "Fund"). The investment objective of the Fund, which is an alternative mutual fund, is to seek short and long-term capital growth and to exceed the growth of the MSCI world Index over a five-year period by primarily investing on a long-short basis in exchange traded securities. The Fund may use leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. If used, the aggregate amount of cash borrowing and the market value of the securities sold short will not exceed 50% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), and the aggregate amount of cash borrowing, the market value of the securities sold short and the notional amount of derivatives used for non-hedging purposes will not exceed 300% of the Fund's NAV. The Fund will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol noted above. The Fund also offers conventional class A, class F, and class M mutual fund units to retail investors. Previously, the Fund was offered to qualified investors by means of an offering memorandum.

About Tralucent

Tralucent is an asset management company with over $55 million in assets under management. Tralucent's principles of investing are conservatism, thorough research, contrary thinking, and excellence at value prices. Investment at Tralucent is treated like a marathon, not a sprint. Tralucent is led by Bill Siddiqui and employs Michelle Buan and Irim Siddiqui as portfolio managers and Tyler White as an assistant portfolio manager.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Siddiqui

bill@tralucent.ca

519-835-7183

The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at Tralucent's sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Tralucent believes to be reasonable assumptions, Tralucent cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

