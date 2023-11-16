Mangoceuticals Inc.: Mangoceuticals Expands its Men's Health Product Line with Compounded Hair Growth Treatment 'Grow' by MangoRx

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) ("MangoRx" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango," today announced the expansion of its men's health product line with the addition of its hair growth treatment, 'Grow.'

The custom compounded hair growth treatment combines four clinically proven hair growth products - Minoxidil, Finasteride, Vitamin D3, and Biotin - encapsulated in convenient chewable, mint-flavored tablets. The product is now available for delivery by prescription through MangoRx's website.

"The launch of 'Grow' signifies a giant step in the Company's overall progress and mission to provide our customers with custom and innovative products and solutions under the MangoRx brand," said Jacob Cohen, MangoRx's co-founder and CEO. "When it comes to hair, we're all about the upward and onward journey. Grow aligns with MangoRx's mantra of performance, evolution, and achieving the best version of oneself. Unlike most of our competitors, we have reinforced our commitment and ongoing investment in providing oral dissolvable tablets with distinctive flavors. This ensures our customers avoid the hassle of messy topical treatments, preventing their hair from appearing wet and greasy. With Grow, it is confidence that'll go to your head!"

Grow's unique compounded formula combines Minoxidil, which encourages blood flow and follicle development, with Finasteride, blocking the formation of DHT (a known cause of male pattern baldness), along with supplements Vitamin D3, slowing hair-follicle calcification, and Biotin, which plays a crucial role in healthy hair growth. When combined, the four clinically proven hair growth products work to promote new growth in three to six months.

"As a healthcare provider, I offer my professional endorsement of this compounded oral dissolvable tablet as a valuable option for addressing hair loss concerns," said Dr. Douglas Christianson, ND, advisory board member of MangoRx. "The meticulously formulated combination of Minoxidil, Finasteride, Biotin, and Vitamin D3 aligns with evidence-based approaches to hair restoration. This cutting-edge solution has demonstrated clinical efficacy in fostering hair regrowth and enhancing the overall health of the hair. It stands as a medically sound choice for individuals seeking to address hair loss."

According to the American Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35 two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of increased hair loss, and by the age of 50, approximately 85 percent of men have significantly thinning hair. The process of male pattern baldness can begin before the age of 21 for approximately 25% percent of men.

Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth medical prescription that is exclusively compounded for each individual. Orders will then be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep.

To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on social media @Mango.Rx.

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!"). For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen and President, Jonathan Arango, combined have majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended September 30, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://www.mangoceuticals.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Follow Mangoceuticals and MangoRx on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/mango.rx

https://twitter.com/Mangoceuticals

https://www.facebook.com/MangoRxOfficial

FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lucky Break Public Relations

Sahra Simpson

Sahra@luckybreakpr.com

(323) 602-0091 ext. 704

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mangoceuticals Investor Relations

Email: investors@mangorx.com

MEDIA CONTACT

PHOENIX MGMT Marketing & Consulting

info@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804067/mangoceuticals-expands-its-mens-health-product-line-with-compounded-hair-growth-treatment-grow-by-mangorx