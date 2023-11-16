Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Intentions to File S-1 in Anticipation of Uplist to Higher Exchange and Future Nasdaq Listing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH), a leading Luxury Spirit company, proudly declares its strategic move towards filing a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of its forward-looking strategy. The company aims to leverage this initiative in anticipation of uplisting to a higher exchange, with the ultimate goal of securing a coveted listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

This decision reflects Nitches' commitment to enhancing its market position and providing increased visibility for its shareholders and value to potential investors. The Form S-1 filing marks a pivotal step in the company's journey, demonstrating a dedication to transparency, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.

Nitches believes that an uplist to a higher exchange and a potential Nasdaq listing will not only broaden its access to capital markets but also elevate its profile within the investment community. The move aligns with the company's growth trajectory and strategic vision, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Spirits sector.

John Morgan, CEO stated, "We are excited about the prospect of uplisting to a higher exchange and pursuing a Nasdaq listing in the future. This strategic move signifies our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and provides an opportunity for increased liquidity and visibility in the capital markets."

Nitches anticipates that the filing of the Form S-1 will be the first step in streamlining our process of meeting Nasdaq's listing requirements, demonstrating the company's financial strength, operational excellence, and commitment to corporate governance as well as adding value to the company and it's shareholders.

As Nitches embarks on this significant milestone, the company remains focused on its core values of innovation, integrity, and shareholder value. The entire team is dedicated to executing this strategic plan with precision and efficiency.

About Nitches:

Nitches is a multifaceted holding company with multiple brands in the luxury apparel and merchandise sector as well as a budding new whiskey Brand called "Tover" through it's wholly owned subsidiary "Life Style of Spirits. With a track record of successfully bringing products to market from idea to implementation. the company is poised for continued success in the evolving Spirits landscape.

Nitches is a trailblazing company dedicated to creating extraordinary and unforgettable luxury lifestyle experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Nitches curates events and partnerships that redefine the boundaries of luxury and sophistication.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

