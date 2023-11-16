Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) announced today the successful conclusion of its comprehensive regional sampling program within its TREO property claim boundaries. The extensive initiative involved the collection of over 1,700 soil samples, 75 stream sediment samples, and 30 rock samples from high-priority targets, laying the foundation for the strategic planning of Neotech's scaled-up exploration program slated for 2024.

The regional sampling program is a crucial step in Neotech's ongoing commitment to advancing the understanding of its rare earth element ("REE") deposits, is designed to refine the Company's exploration strategy. By employing cutting-edge sampling techniques and leveraging the latest technology, Neotech aims to gain valuable insights into the geological potential of its claim boundaries.

The collected samples are undergoing analysis, with assay results expected in the coming weeks. The pending assay results will be pivotal in shaping Neotech's exploration roadmap, providing critical data to guide the Company's future initiatives.

The comprehensive sampling program targeted high-priority areas based on historical drilling data, with a specific focus on expanding Neotech's known mineralized zones. The Company's strategic vision is to capitalize on what is interpreted to be a 25 km-long REE trend, unlocking new opportunities for resource expansion and discovery.

"This regional sampling program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to unlock the full potential of our rare earth resources," said Reagan Glazier, CEO at Neotech Metals Corp. "The strategic collection of these soil, stream sediment and rock samples underscores our commitment to employing advanced exploration techniques. We eagerly await the assay results, which will guide our next steps as we work towards further developing our known mineralized zones and exploring new targets along the REE trend, along with completing additional airborne geophysics in the new year."

The information gained from the regional sampling program will be instrumental in shaping Neotech's exploration strategy for the upcoming year, enhancing the company's ability to identify and prioritize high-potential areas for further investigation.

Neotech Metals Corp. remains dedicated to maintaining transparent communication with its shareholders and the broader market. The Company will promptly update the market upon the receipt and analysis of the assay results.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 38 rare earth mineral claims (the "TREO Property") and holds an option over the EBB nickel-cobalt property, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Contact information

For more information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: reagan@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: (403 )815-6663

Forward-Looking Statements

