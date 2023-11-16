The Eurofins network of companies, the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services, announces the completion of the acquisition of Quasfar.

Known as Eurofins Quasfar going forward, the laboratory represents the first Eurofins laboratory in Colombia and is a leading pharmaceutical, veterinary and cosmetic product testing laboratory, with over 26 years of experience, employing over 100 employees. Based in Bogotá, Colombia, the 1,680 m² laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment, technology and information platforms and systems, and is certified in Good Laboratory Practices for pharmaceutical quality control laboratories, under the guidelines of WHO Technical Report Series, No. 957, 2010 44th Report Annex 1. With a focus on scientific training and R&D, the Quasfar team develops analytical methodologies that respond to customer and regulatory needs, with a commitment to exceptional quality management systems, and good laboratory, bioavailability and bioequivalence practices.

The origins of Eurofins' presence in Brazil dates back to 2001, when Eurofins Genescan established its presence in Brazil, setting up an office in São Paulo/SP, shortly followed by the opening of a laboratory. Since then, the Eurofins network of companies has continued to expand in Brazil and Latin America, with more than 10 laboratories across 5 LATAM countries now operating across food, environmental, pharmaceutical, agroscience, and clinical diagnostics testing, as well as providing special consultancy services and audits.

With a proven history in providing support to the pharmaceutical sector in Colombia, the acquisition of Quasfar strengthens the Eurofins network's support to the pharmaceutical industry in Latin America, through the provision of R&D and supporting evaluation in the early stages of pharmaceutical product development, with the highest quality standards and TAT.

Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 61,000 staff across a network of ca. 900 laboratories in 61 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Eurofins Quasfar:

Bogotá- based Eurofins Quasfar is a state-of-the-art laboratory, offering a broad analytical testing portfolio to the pharmaceutical, veterinary and cosmetic segments, and recognised for its expertise in developing complex analytical methodologies with diverse techniques to meet customer and regulatory needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116556347/en/

Contacts:

Further information:

edbr-marketing@eurofinslatam.com