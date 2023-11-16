WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its Investor Day later on Thursday, agricultural sciences company FMC Corp. (FMC) initiated preliminary revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 in a range of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. It also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2024.
On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $4.68 billion for the year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues between $5.50 billion and $6.0 billion and also expects adjusted earnings per share to grow faster than adjusted EBITDA in 2026.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX