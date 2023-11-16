

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity rose to a negative 5.9 in November from a negative 9.0 in October, although a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



The future indicators suggest firms' expectations for growth over the next six months remain subdued, with the diffusion index for future general activity falling a negative 2.1 in November from a positive 9.2 in October.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken