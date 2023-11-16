InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.: InnerScope Hearing Technologies Launches its iHEAR Matrix OTC Hearing Aids in 4218 Walmart Stores

InnerScope Is Offering Its Most "Feature Enriched" Product, The iHEAR Matrix OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids With Bluetooth App Or Device-Controlled Full Audio-Streaming For Hand-Free Telephone Use And Listening To Music / Podcasts At A Low Cost of $499/Pair

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC") Hearing Aid space with its iHEAR and HearingAssist brands, today announced it is launching the iHEAR Matrix Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids with Walmart as part of Walmart's OTC hearing aid display fixture ("Walmart OTC Hearing Aid Display") located in 4,218 Walmart stores nationwide. Walmart has selected InnerScope as a wholesale vendor, and its iHEAR brand is one of the top OTC hearing aid major brands to be in the Walmart OTC Hearing Aid Display.

The Walmart OTC Hearing Aid Display will allow Walmart customers to see each of the models of the devices on display and compare the prices and the description of all feature sets offered by each brand. The Walmart customer can elect to find more information about each OTC hearing aid model by scanning a QR code next to each product featured in the display and can purchase directly from Walmart.com to have their OTC hearing aids delivered to their home.

InnerScope will be offering and showcasing in the Walmart OTC Hearing Aid Display its "Best In Class" most "Feature Enriched" product to date, the iHEAR Matrix Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids, at a Low Cost of $499.00 a pair. The iHEAR MatriX Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aid RIC Kit | Full Streaming | Pair are Bluetooth App or Device-Controlled Receiver-In-Canal ("RIC") model that has four environmental listening programs with full audio-streaming for hands-free telephone use and listening to music and podcasts.

It has been one year since the "FDA's OTC Hearing Aids Ruling" took effect on October 17, 2022, when millions of Americans with hearing loss could purchase OTC hearing aids from Walmart and other retailers without a prescription, medical exam, or professional fitting. Nearly 30 Million American Adults could currently benefit from using hearing aids. People with hearing loss are more likely to suffer from social isolation and depression, are five times more likely to be at risk of dementia, and have an increased risk of falling and hospitalization.

With ninety percent of the U.S. population located within 10 miles of a Walmart, InnerScope believes by offering its highest quality iHEAR Matrix Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids with all the features offered at the low-cost price of $499 a pair compared to similar features offered by other competitors at a higher price will expand and broaden its iHEAR brand recognition. In addition, InnerScope's full line of its iHEAR and HearingAssist brands of OTC hearing aids and hearing-related accessories will be available for Walmart customers to purchase online at Walmart.com

"We are excited to be selected by Walmart and recognized as one of the top major brands in the OTC hearing aid market, " said Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "The introduction of our iHEAR brand within 4000+ Walmart stores nationwide gives greater brand awareness not only for our iHEAR brand but also our HearingAssist brand which has been sold in selected Walmart stores and online on Walmart.com since 2017. Both the iHEAR and HearingAssist brands of OTC hearing aids and related accessories are now available on Walmart.com. We are also excited to offer our most "Feature Enriched" iHEAR Matrix Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aidsat the low price of $499.00 a pair in the 4000+ Walmart stores. The high cost of prescription hearing aids especially similar to our iHEAR Matrix product which is a Rechargeable Bluetooth App or Device-Controlled with Full Audio-Streaming capabilitiesare priced between $4,000 to $ 8,000 a pair or higher. Offering the iHEAR Matrix hearing devices, with all its features priced at only $499.00 a pair, we believe this gives InnerScope a distinct competitive advantage compared to any other OTC hearing devices on the market with similar features offered at higher prices."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories, and Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the demand for affordable hearing solutions for 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people globally with hearing impairment. InnerScope, with its B2B business distribution model offering affordable OTC Hearing Products through major retailers, pharmacy chains, and healthcare service companies, breaks through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart.com, Walmart Canada, CVS.com, Walgreens.com, RiteAid.com, Target.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Cardinal Health at-Home, Carewell.com, FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle / Hy-Vee / Hartig Drug / Food City / Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite / SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets / Kholl's Pharmacy & Homecare and Topco Associates representing 15,000+ store locations.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for in-store and online HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing OTC Products.

For more information on the InnerScope Hearing Technologies Shareholder Perk Program, visit https://www.tiicker.com/brand/INND.

