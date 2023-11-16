Propelus Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer With Extensive Healthcare Industry Expertise

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Propelus, a leading dynamic workforce management company in the healthcare, government, and education sectors, is delighted to announce Samantha Young as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Young brings a wealth of deep financial and industry experience to the role, making her appointment a significant milestone for the company.

With over 15 years of relevant industry experience and a strategic financial leadership track record within healthcare organizations, Young is strongly positioned to steer Propelus's financial strategies in this dynamic sector. Before joining Propelus, she held instrumental executive-level and financial positions at respected healthcare technology organizations.

"Samantha possesses strong financial expertise, aligns well with our company culture, and has a keen understanding of the critical intricacies involved in healthcare workforce compliance," said Julie Walker, CEO at Propelus. "She will be invaluable in driving financial strategies and navigating the unique complexities that ensure Propelus is the most trusted dynamic workforce management solution to power our nation's critical compliance programs and safeguard our communities."

"I am thrilled to join Propelus at this inflection point in the company's trajectory," said Young. "Propelus has garnered the trust of state regulators, professionals, and employers due to its deliberate focus on innovation, security, and user experience. Its impressive ecosystem provides immediate value, ensuring the safe and compliant onboarding and continued management of professionals. I look forward to collaborating and partnering with the entire team to accelerate growth."

Young holds a Master's in Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon, and a CPA. She is dedicated to applying her extensive healthcare industry experience to Propelus' vision and mission and to promote workforce GRC excellence.

About Propelus

Propelus, a workforce management technology leader, is modernizing how dedicated professionals, their employers, regulators, and partners work better together.

For over 20 years, Propelus' solutions - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - have propelled the careers of millions through its Dynamic Professional Management platform, which provides workforce and talent management solutions.

Our innovative technology ensures a safer workforce, streamlines operations, and helps connect the complex workforce ecosystem, powering access to vital data, services, and support with unparalleled strategic partnerships to power our nation's critical compliance programs and safeguard our communities.

Learn why Propelus is trusted by over 5 million professionals: https://propelus.com/.

