Flare Launches Enhanced MSSP Partner Program

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Flare, the leading continuous threat exposure management solution provider, today announced the launch of their new tiered Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program, giving partners additional assets and support to help them grow their businesses and deliver value to their customers.

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a proactive cybersecurity approach that emphasizes real-time identification and mitigation of threats that exist outside the security perimeter of a network. This approach helps significantly reduce the exposure to tangible risks that could lead to business-disrupting events, making it a pragmatic and cost-effective strategy. Flare's CTEM platform can be easily scaled and applied to multiple managed security business models including risk assessments, penetration testing, managed detection and response (MDR), and incident response.

In the recent Gartner® eBook Top Strategic Technology Trends 2024, it states that, "By 2026, organizations prioritizing their security investments, based on a continuous threat exposure management program, will realize a two-thirds reduction in breaches."

"CTEM marks a significant stride in proactive cybersecurity and an exciting new business opportunity for our MSSP partners," said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare. "Flare's powerful platform can really amplify the ability of MSSPs to detect and quickly respond to external threats for their customers and help keep their organizations safe."

Flare is now offering MSSP partners a choice of three tiers of service:

Flare for Security Assessments: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare's platform to augment security assessment services, incident response, drive higher service margins, and deliver better customer outcomes.

Flare for MSSP and Flare for MSSP Premium: Built for firms looking to leverage Flare for multiple use cases and build out a CTEM solution for their customers. In addition, Premium partners have access to additional price benefits, access to our exclusive API for seamless integration, threat analyst support, and exclusive co-marketing opportunities.

"Flare's new tiered MSSP services align well with Sandstorm Cyber's tailored cybersecurity approach," said Eric Hebert, Founder of Sandstorm Cyber. "This structure complements our goal of delivering strategic and tactical value-added analysis based on hard to find indicators - enabling us to offer more comprehensive and in-depth threat analysis services to our clients. This collaboration strengthens our ability to mitigate risks and protect our clients' digital assets."

For more information, visit https://flare.io/partner-program.

About Flare

Flare provides the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution for organizations. Our AI-driven technology constantly scans the online world, including the clear & dark web, to discover unknown events, automatically prioritize risks, and deliver actionable intelligence you can use instantly to improve security. Our solution integrates into your security program in 30 minutes to provide your team with actionable intelligence and automated remediation for threats across the clear & dark web. For more information, visit https://flare.io.

*Gartner eBook, Top Strategic Technology Trends 2024, https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/insights/top-technology-trends.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Contact Information

Chloe Martineau

Marketing Specialist

press@flare.io

1-833-486-3527

SOURCE: Flare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803742/flare-launches-enhanced-mssp-partner-program