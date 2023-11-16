Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2023 | 15:02
Focused Support LLC: Focused Support's Cavok Mission Execution Software Platform Deployed as TacSit of Choice for USAF and USMC

WELLSVILLE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Focused Support's next-generation Tactical Situation Display, Cavok®, has been deployed as the TacSit of choice for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9 operations.

Cavok by Focused Support

Cavok by Focused Support
Cavok by Focused Support logo



Cavok is a real-time mission execution software platform designed from the ground up to support RPA Ground Control Stations (GCS) and Tactical Operations Centers (TOC). Deployed operationally for over three years, Cavok has accrued millions of combat user hours. Cavok's open architecture enables enterprise-wide collaboration and seamless integration with other systems such as TAK/ATAK, UVDS, AFW-WEBS, DisCorT, etc. Cavok Mission Support comes with 24/7 phone and email assistance to ensure operational readiness.

About Focused Support LLC

Focused Support provides commercial and government agencies with operationally suitable software and hardware solutions that support various uncrewed operations in North America and overseas. Visit the website at https://www.focusedsupport.com for more information.

Contact Information

Focused Support Media Relations
mediarelations@focusedsupport.com
435-213-3464

SOURCE: Focused Support LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804126/focused-supports-cavok-mission-execution-software-platform-deployed-as-tacsit-of-choice-for-usaf-and-usmc

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
