Dispatch Strengthens Its Security and Compliance Posture Through SOC 2

This Certification Establishes Dispatch as the First Final-Mile SaaS Platform With This Accomplishment

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Dispatch, the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, announces its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification. As a technology-based business, Dispatch is the only final-mile SaaS platform to achieve this security certification.

The SOC 2 certification is a globally recognized standard for evaluating an organization's control systems and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. Dispatch focused on security - the most rigorous portion of the audit. Achieving this certification demonstrates Dispatch's dedication to safeguarding private information of its customers, drivers, and delivery partners.

"Our attainment of SOC 2 certification is proof of our commitment to the highest standards of security and data protection," said Jason Kirton, VP of Engineering at Dispatch. "We understand trust is a critical part of our business and it's our responsibility to protect the privacy of consumer data. This certification reinforces our position as a reliable delivery partner."

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by Strike Graph Inc., a renowned and independent auditing firm specializing in information security and compliance. This comprehensive examination assessed Dispatch's policies, procedures, and controls over a 12-month period to evaluate its effectiveness and consistency. Dispatch will continue to invest in security measures to stay ahead of threats and challenges in the industry.

Dispatch CEO and co-founder Andrew Leone added, "Compliance and security are the cornerstones of our business. As the leader in final-mile delivery, we go beyond industry standards to ensure safeguards are in place for our customer and delivery data." Leone concluded, "The customer and driver experience is our north star. Our stakeholders are at the center of our operations and we'll continue to follow strict security and compliance guidelines."

For more information about Dispatch and its SOC 2 certification, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform. Replacing traditional courier services by offering on-demand deliveries with real-time updates and dynamic ETAs since 2016, Dispatch empowers businesses to Deliver More* for customers. Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses via in-platform connection with a growing network of independent contractor drivers. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

*More packages, growth, value, opportunity, solutions, innovation

Contact Information:

Kelsie Hengel

Sr. Marketing Manager

kelsie.mcmahon@dispatchit.com

SOURCE: Dispatch

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804142/dispatch-strengthens-its-security-and-compliance-posture-through-soc-2