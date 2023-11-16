Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Appoints Scott Silverman as CFO

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., the Genomics Language Company, focused on the development of personalized diagnostics and therapeutics targeting illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, COPD and heart disease, today announced the appointment of Scott Silverman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Silverman will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Marvin S. Hausman and will oversee the Company's financial operations, be responsible for managing Ludwig's financial performance and preparing the Company for an up listing to a senior stock exchange. Mr. Silverman succeeds Tom Terwilliger, who will retire from the role of CFO, but remains with the company.

"Scott has a well-earned reputation for assisting early to middle-stage companies with their growth, bringing nearly 30 years of business success on national and international levels, to our organization. He has a highly diverse knowledge of financial, legal and operations management, public company management, and accounting and securities regulations. Mr. Silverman specializes in establishing and streamlining back-office policies and procedures and implementing sound financial management and internal controls necessary for enterprise growth and scalability, " said Ludwig's CEO Marvin S. Hausman MD. "As we welcome Scott to Ludwig, we also thank Tom for his significant contributions to the strategic growth of our Company."

Mr. Silverman is one of the founders, and serves as President and CEO, of EverAsia Financial Group, which grew into a multi-national corporate financial management and advisory firm serving clients in the United States and Asia, and JJL Capital Management, a private equity firm that focuses its investments in the hospitality, construction, real estate and healthcare sectors. He also serves as the CFO of HealthSnap, Inc. a healthcare company with a Virtual Care Management (VCM) platform on the cutting edge of remote patient monitoring and chronic care management.

Previously, Mr. Silverman served as the CFO of Sidus Space, Inc., a publicly traded Space-as-a-Service company in which capacity he oversaw its IPO, and Riverside Miami, LLC, a mixed-use restaurant and entertainment project in Miami, Florida. Mr. Silverman has orchestrated investor exits for multiple companies, including direct participation in taking 17 companies public. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from George Washington University and a master's degree in accounting from NOVA Southeastern University.

Mr. Silverman is based in the Company's South Florida headquarters and will work closely with Mr. Tom Terwilliger for the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

ABOUT LUDWIG ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Ludwig Enterprises, "The Genomics Language Company", is a publicly traded Medical Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and mRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to assist in improved patient outcomes and, in some cases, may extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era with proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and cancer. This early analysis may assist patients and doctors to manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig Enterprises is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

SAFE HARBOR:

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.









View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804264/ludwig-enterprises-appoints-scott-silverman-as-cfo