Kohler Co. Receives 2023 EPA WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Kohler Co. with a 2023 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for the company's continual efforts to innovate water-efficient plumbing products, promote water conservation, and aid in the protection of this natural resource. This year's award is Kohler's 9th Sustained Excellence recognition and it's the 14th year of recognition overall by the WaterSense program.

"As we continue to develop new innovations that reduce water consumption and help increase awareness of the growing need to protect natural resources, it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts, especially by the EPA WaterSense program," says Craig Baker, VP of Global Product Innovation for Kohler.

Kohler is focusing on bringing environmental sustainability to the forefront in a meaningful and results-driven manner. Highlights from Kohler's 2022 efforts include:

GHG emissions, water withdraw, and net waste intensity reductions : Achieved 17% reduction in operations Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions, 10% reduction for operations water withdraw, and 23% reduction in operations net waste to landfill, intensity respectively.

: Achieved 17% reduction in operations Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions, 10% reduction for operations water withdraw, and 23% reduction in operations net waste to landfill, intensity respectively. Global operational renewable energy : 54% of global operational electricity was from renewable sources in 2022. Additionally, 100% of U.S. and Canada operations were from renewable sources in 2022.

: 54% of global operational electricity was from renewable sources in 2022. Additionally, 100% of U.S. and Canada operations were from renewable sources in 2022. Water savings and products : Based on results from the EPA's WaterSense Partner savings calculator, KOHLER, Sterling and KALLISTA products saved approximately 88 billion gallons of water, 2 million metric tons of avoided CO2 emissions, and over $1.35 billion on water, sewer and energy bills in 2022.

: Based on results from the EPA's WaterSense Partner savings calculator, KOHLER, Sterling and KALLISTA products saved approximately 88 billion gallons of water, 2 million metric tons of avoided CO2 emissions, and over $1.35 billion on water, sewer and energy bills in 2022. Environmentally favorable products: Global sales from environmentally favorable Kitchen and Bath products in 2022 were $1,013,782,940.

Global sales from environmentally favorable Kitchen and Bath products in 2022 were $1,013,782,940. Associate engagement: Nearly 850 Kohler associates around the globe act as Sustainability Champions, driving sustainability efforts and constant improvement throughout all areas of the company. A virtuous cycle, this program empowers all associates to be innovators and take ownership in the company's journey towards a better planet.

To learn more about Kohler's actions for a Better Planet, visit Kohler's Believing in Better site.

Kohler's environmental sustainability efforts are housed within its Believing in Better operating philosophy that is rooted in the notion that its best can always be better - for the planet, people, communities, and business. Within Believing in Better's Better Planet pillar, Kohler's Environmental Sustainability team is working in partnership with the business on reducing the company's operational footprint while creating more environmentally favorable products and services to build a better planet. This pillar houses Kohler's net-zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2035 and net-zero waste to landfill by 2035 ambitions. The Believing in Better philosophy and Kohler's sustainability goals continue to be embedded throughout the company and brands within Kohler's global operations.

About EPA WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf; and distributed energy solutions - Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems, and Powertrain Technologies. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

