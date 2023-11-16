Fetcherr Appoints Former J.P. Morgan Chase Executive as President and General Manager of New Markets

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Fetcherr, the tech startup that developed the first generative AI pricing, inventory and publishing engine, today announced the appointment of Ziv Gafni as President and General Manager of New Markets. In this role, Gafni will help continue Fetcherr's scaling as well as oversee the company's expansion into new verticals.

Prior to joining Fetcherr, Gafni spent nearly 6 years at J.P. Morgan Chase, most recently serving as EMEA Head of Tech Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships and prior to that, he led the firm's Markets innovation globally. Previously, Gafni served as Head of External Innovation & Fintech at Israel's largest financial institution, Bank Hapoalim, and Transaction Advisory Services Senior Consultant at Ernst & Young.

"As Fetcherr continues to innovate its generative AI technology and advance its capabilities, we have proven successful in producing unprecedented results for our partners in the aviation industry," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder at Fetcherr. "As we work towards expanding into new markets, we are excited to welcome Ziv onto the team. His leadership, experience and expertise are the perfect fit to optimize our growth and in addition, lead us to success in new verticals that hold untapped potential for our technology."

The appointment of Gafni further advances an impressive year of growth for Fetcherr, who was recently recognized as the "World's Best Travel Tech Startup" and "Middle East's Best Travel Tech Startup" by the World Travel Tech Awards 2023. In addition, the company recently onboarded two new airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Royal Air Maroc, to their roster of customers which includes Azul Airlines and completed a $12.5M Pre-Series B funding round.

"I am thrilled to join Fetcherr alongside an impressive team of innovators disrupting the airline industry," said Gafni. "There is a tremendous opportunity to use their truly cutting-edge generative AI technology across many other verticals, and I am excited to help the company scale as well as bring this modern solution to new markets."

Fetcherr's generative pricing engine (GPE), is a first-of-its-kind revenue and inventory management technology that allows airlines to effortlessly access granular high-frequency pricing, inventory management, and publishing capabilities. A fully automated system that saves manpower by publishing fares in real-time, the technology can be seamlessly incorporated into companies' existing revenue and inventory management systems across various markets beyond the aviation industry, including the financial and retail sectors.

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is an Israeli Algo Trading-based startup that developed a proprietary AI-powered pricing system, using proven reinforcement AI models to increase airline revenue by enabling High-Frequency Pricing. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional, rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through deep learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit www.fetcherr.io.

