HNR Acquisition Corp Announces Business Combination Completion Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the "Company" or "HNRA") will hold a telephonic conference call to discuss the completion of the business combination of HNRA and Pogo Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries on Wednesday November 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST. The company Chairman, CEO and CFO will discuss the combination, operation, management, and current operating status followed by a question-and-answer period.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call on the HNRA web site: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic: 1-888-506-0062

International: 1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 299961

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through December 1, 2023, go to the investor relations section of HNRA's website at https://www:hnra-nyse.com/ or call the number below:

Domestic Replay: 1-877-481-4010

International Replay: 1-919-882-2331

Access Code: 49499

For the Web Cast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2999/49499

About HNR Acquisition Corp

Until November 16, 2023, HNRA was a blank check company (otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HNRA is now, as of today, an operating company. HNRA's stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American Stock Exchange.

For more information on HNRA, the acquisition and the transaction, please visit the Company website: https://www.hnra-nyse.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected, including the funding of the Trust Account to further extend the period for the Company to consummate an initial business combination, if needed. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: HNR Acquisition Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804259/hnr-acquisition-corp-announces-business-combination-completion-conference-call