Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC0) ("Xebra" or the "Company"), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held on November 7, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 18,935,030 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 34.73% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date of September 28, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before them at the Meeting, which matters are discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 28, 2023, that is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The following voting results are based on the total number of votes that were cast at the AGM:

Appointment of Auditors For Withheld Outcome Appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize Directors to fix their remuneration 17,877,907 (94.42%) 1,057,123 (5.58%) Carried

Number of Directors For Against Outcome Set the number of directors at seven (7) 18,926,657 (99.96%) 8,373 (0.04%) Carried

Election of Directors For Withheld Outcome Elect the following nominees as directors of the Company





Jordi Chemonte 18,885,237 (99.96%) 7,089 (0.04%) Carried Antonio Grimaldo 18,885,237 (99.96%) 7,089 (0.04%) Carried Todd Dalotto 18,682,058 (98.89%) 210,268 (1.11%) Carried Jay Garnett 18,684,058 (98.90%) 208,268 (1.10%) Carried Erick Ponce 18,884,498 (99.96%) 7,828 (0.04%) Carried Keith Dolo 18,884,498 (99.96%) 7,828 (0.04%) Carried David Ross Macias Diaz 18,888,637 (99.98%) 3,689 (0.02%) Carried

Approval of Control Person For Against Outcome Approve David Ross Macias Diaz as a Control Person of the Company 18,887,830 (99.98%) 4,496 (0.02%) Carried

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is an international cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property. Our focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector, with the first ever granted authorization to a corporation by the COFEPRIS. In Canada, Xebra retails its unique Vicious Citrus OG & NEO THC/CBN Lemonades.

Jay Garnett

CEO

CEO

For more information contact:

ir@xebrabrands.com

