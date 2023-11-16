Opening Keynote Speaker: Sean Roosen, CEO & Chairman, Osisko Development Corp.

Special Sponsor: Government of QuébecPremier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities

Platinum/Critical Metals Day Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets

Gold Sponsors: Stifel GMP, IBK Capital, O3 Mining

Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, TMX Group, Mi3 Financial

Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, Domco Group of Canada, INFOR Financial,

Out of the Box Capital, Centre des congrès de Québec, Global Business Reports, Brooks & Nelson

Media & Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, MarketOne, VID Media, Newsfile, TSO Associates,

Canadian Mining Magazine, The Northern Miner, EBL Consultants, The Prospector News,

THE Participating Companies 2024

1x1's Only* Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge^^ Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF) Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) Ressources 1844 Resources ^^

(TSXV: EFF) Allied Gold Corporation

(TSX: AAUC) Dryden Gold Corp.*

Private Midland Exploration Inc.*

(TSXV: MD) Sayona Mining Limited

(ASX: SYA) (OTCQB: SYAXF) Amex Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF) E2Gold Inc.^^

(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF) Nouveau Monde Graphite

(TSX: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) Silver Mountain Resources

(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) Archer Exploration Corp.*

(CSE: RCHR) Empress Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF) Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

Private Sirios Resources Inc.*

(TSXV: SOI) Aston Resources Limited

(ASX: ASO) EMX Royalty Corp.

(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) O3 Mining Inc.

(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) Starcore International Mines*

(TSX: SAM) Atex Resources Inc.

(TSXV: ATX) Exploits Discovery Corp.

(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) Orford Mining Corporation*

(TSXV: ORM) Stratabound Minerals Corp.^^

(TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) Auteco Minerals Ltd.

(ASX: AUT) Fireweed Metals Corp.

(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) Osisko Development Corp.

(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) Strategic Resources Inc

(TSXV: SR) Brunswick Exploration Inc.

(TSXV: BWR) First Phosphate Corp.

(CSE: PHOS) Osisko Metals Incorporated

(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) Troilus Gold Corp.

(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) Calisto Cobre Resources Corp.^^

Private Focus Graphite Inc.^^

(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) Osisko Mining Inc.

(TSX: OSK) Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

(TSXV: VRB) Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Gold Royalty Corp.

(NYSE American: GROY) Palladium One Mining Inc.

(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) Capella Minerals Limited *^^

(TSXV: CMIL) Goliath Resources Limited

(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) Perseverance Metals*

Private Vior Inc. ^^

(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) Comet Lithium Corporation^^

(TSXV: CLIC) Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

(TSXV: HAR) Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

(NASDAQ: PLL) (ASX: PLL) Vision Lithium Inc.

(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) Critical Metals Limited^^

(ASX: MTM) Hecla Mining Company

(NYSE: HL) Power Nickel Inc.

(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF) Wallbridge Mining Company

(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF) Delta Resources Limited^^

(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *

(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) Puma Exploration Inc.^^

(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) Denison Mines Corp.

(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) Kirkland Lake Discoveries*

(TSXV: KLDC) Radisson Mining Resources

(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) West Red Lake Gold Mines

(TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

(TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) Maritime Resources Corp.

(TSXV: MAE) Red Pine Exploration Inc.*

(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) Winsome Resources Limited

(ASX: WR1) (OTCQB: WRSLF)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to announce that Mr. Sean Roosen, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Osisko Development Corp., will be the Opening Keynote Speaker for 2024. Due to unprecedented growth, THE Event '24 will be held in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec, from Tuesday, June 4 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.

"THE Event is one of the fastest growing mining investment conferences in North America with an impressive 100%+ growth year-over-year in only its second year. Canada's Only Tier 1 Mining Investment Conference for issuers, investors and international government authorities continues to ramp up at a steady pace for 2024. We are delighted with the number and calibre of issuers, keynotes and panelists already confirmed for 2024. We look forward to announcing our key sponsors for THE Student Sponsorship and THE ESG/SHE-Co Initiatives in the near future," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO and Founder of THE Event.

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register

or contact Jennifer Choi, choi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives. THE Event highlights ESG, diversity and equality issues and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers and panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

Joanne Jobin

CEO & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

www.themininginvestmentevent.com

Jennifer Choi

Vice President, Operations

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jchoi@irinc.ca

Brhett Booker

Associate

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

bbooker@irinc.ca

