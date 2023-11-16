Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023
PR Newswire
16.11.2023 | 15:06
Consello Announces Minority Investment in TomorrowNext

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, today announced an investment through its Digital Assets division in TomorrowNext, a cutting-edge platform that simplifies the discovery, analysis and buy/sell execution of tokenized real-world assets.

The Consello Group

TomorrowNext's TomNext software bridges the gaps in the fragmented Digital Asset landscape by providing a common interface for qualified investors to source and manage investment assets across various blockchains, tokenization providers, and issuers.

Founded by leading executives at the intersection of technology, Digital Assets and traditional financial markets, TomorrowNext is building the distribution software required to accelerate the adoption of Tokenization. Its mission is to unlock the benefits of blockchain-based assets for a universe of investors more familiar with traditional financial markets technologies.

Itay Tuchman, Founder and CEO of TomorrowNext, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Consello Digital as part of this investment.

"As one of the world's leading experts in his field, Itay has already made a significant contribution to Consello's Digital Assets division and we are pleased to continue to work with him directly in this exciting new venture," said Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group.

Consello Digital Chairman Peter Mattoon said, "We continue to see interesting opportunities for investors at the intersection of blockchain technologies and traditional financial markets. We're excited to work with Itay and our new investment partners as they bring new rigor and infrastructure to this space."

Itay Tuchman added, "I'm excited for Consello to be an investor in TomorrowNext as we build a world-class business in this emergent space."

About Consello
The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, and Digital Assets Advisory.

Media contact:
info@consello.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870248/Consello__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-announces-minority-investment-in-tomorrownext-301990686.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
