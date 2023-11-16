Anzeige
16.11.2023
Milliken & Company Garners EcoVadis Gold Rating

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a diversified global manufacturer, received a gold rating on its 2023 EcoVadis assessment. EcoVadis provides trusted business sustainability ratings for more than 100,000 organizations representing more than 200 industries. Milliken's 2023 EcoVadis score, assessed across its specialty chemical, textile, floor covering and healthcare operations, places the company in the top 2% of organizations rated.

Milliken received a gold rating on its 2023 EcoVadis assessment

"We are committed to making real, positive and tangible impacts on the world around us. Our EcoVadis rating helps translate our work across the value chain," states Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company.

Last year, Milliken announced its path toward becoming net-zero by 2050. Using short- and long-term science-based net-zero targets, which were verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Milliken continues to develop reduction pathways for its scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. As part of its broader sustainability work, these net-zero targets join Milliken's existing 2025 People, Product and Planet Sustainability Goals.

"Milliken prioritizes sustainable performance and development for the benefit of our customers, our associates and our communities," adds Kasel Knight, general counsel and head of sustainability at Milliken. "The EcoVadis rating is a third-party review of our work that helps us see how we're doing and where we should focus."

To explore Milliken's sustainability initiatives, including its latest corporate sustainability report, visit sustainability.milliken.com.

About Milliken
Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Milliken & Company est un chef de file mondial dans le domaine de la fabrication, dont l'accent mis sur la science des matériaux permet aujourd'hui de réaliser les percées de demain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278619/Milliken_received_a_gold_rating.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254813/Milliken_and_Company_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milliken--company-garners-ecovadis-gold-rating-301990602.html

