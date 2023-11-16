3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions for chemical and workplace safety, product stewardship, and sustainable supply chains, today announces that it has acquired Chemycal (the "Company''), a leading global provider of news, intelligence and regulatory insights for product safety professionals managing chemicals.

Headquartered in Europe with a global reach, Chemycal's suite of software and data solutions enable global enterprises to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory backdrop by making complex chemical and product management decisions in a more informed and confident manner. Chemycal supports the creation of safer and more sustainable products by providing essential compliance tools and intelligent information, including global regulatory news tracking and 360-degree monitoring of regulatory updates, that highlight the impact of local changes on a company's global portfolio.

"Chemycal's offerings cover critical aspects of a customer's regulatory monitoring activities, from reporting real-time news to delivering actionable product-level insights," said Greg Gartland, Chief Executive Officer of 3E. "Chemycal's ability to help global corporations track and comply with increasingly complex regulations aligns with 3E's purpose to enable a safer, more sustainable world. We look forward to introducing Chemycal's industry-leading platform and content to our over 5,000 customers globally."

Heightened regulatory pressures have led to growing customer demand for efficient and reliable compliance solutions. The combined content and coverage from 3E and Chemycal responds to this market need. Chemycal's broad monitoring and content coverage from more than 1,500 regulatory sources, alongside 3E's broad regulatory data and substance coverage, will provide enhanced global horizon scanning capabilities for clients.

Luca Mohammadi, Co-Founder and CTO of Chemycal, said, "We are thrilled to be joining 3E, a company that shares our vision for providing businesses with the vital data, intelligence, and tools to ensure their products can move safely through the value chain to protect people and the environment. Joining 3E will provide our customers an end-to-end suite of global monitoring products to realize our shared vision."

"We're excited to join 3E and bring our platforms to a larger audience," added Lorenzo Zullo, Co-Founder and CEO of Chemycal. "We have found in 3E a leadership team with the necessary passion, scale and resources to further accelerate Chemycal's impressive historical growth. We share the same vision to better support global industries to address emerging regulatory challenges. Coupling our scalable platform with 3E's deep regulatory domain expertise creates a powerful combination, which will empower our customers to consistently achieve their compliance goals."

Chemycal represents 3E's third acquisition announcement since its separation from Verisk in March 2022.

About Chemycal

Founded in 2015, Chemycal is a global regulatory monitoring company, pairing advanced software and technology with domain expertise to aggregate chemical and product compliance data. Leveraging its worldwide network of 1,500 sources, the Company maintains a deep library of 35,000+ news summaries and 150,000+ substances and materials, keeping customers up to date with real-time developments relevant to their product portfolio via its advanced content management system and machine learning algorithms. Clients around the world trust Chemycal with the compliance of their products and the continuity of their businesses.

About 3E

For more than 35 years the world's leading companies have trusted 3E to provide the intelligent compliance solutions they need to ensure safety and sustainability. Unmatched Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) and product compliance expertise empowers clients to improve chemical and workplace safety, product safety and stewardship and supply chain transparency. 3E is deeply committed to serving its more than 5,000 customers worldwide, representing a wide variety of industries and including the world's largest chemical manufacturers, retailers and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at www.3Eco.com.

