Royal Queen Seeds (RQS), one of the world's largest and most trusted cannabis seed banks born in the Netherlands and based out of Barcelona, Spain, today announced its first dedicated retail space in the U.S. market within The House of Cannabis (THC NYC) in New York City. Instead of hoping and waiting for their favorite strain to land on a dispensary menu, local and tourist shoppers will have the opportunity to explore a highly curated selection from the RQS catalog built over the last 15 years of more than 130 different cultivars, including autoflowers, feminized and true F1 hybrids-all with exclusive offerings in-store.

"Once updates to the Farm Bill took place in 2022, and we began offering our legal products to the U.S. market, we knew we had to jumpstart our search for the perfect location to launch a physical footprint," said Shai Ramsahai, president of RQS. "The House of Cannabis offers a unique environment in 'The City That Never Sleeps,' and we feel confident that with this partnership we'll grow a leadership position in the cannabis seed and cultivation product market here in the States."

Known for operating at the highest international agricultural standards with research and development at the forefront of cannabis breeding and cultivation, RQS has already seen significant demand across the U.S. market in states that allow seed distribution, having sold almost half a million seeds online in the last 10 months. Classic strains like White Widow, Critical and Northern Lights are among the best-sellers, along with newer releases with sweet, fruity and pungent flavor profiles, including Cookies Gelato, Quick One and Purple Queen.

"Cultivating cannabis at home is both challenging and incredibly rewarding, similar to having a vegetable garden," said Maxence Majot, technical manager and grow expert of RQS. "A store-bought tomato never tastes as good as one you've carefully grown and nurtured yourself. We believe that through home cultivation, cannabis consumers develop a deeper understanding of the plant, which makes them smarter shoppers."

"We welcome Royal Queen Seeds to the U.S. and are proud to partner with this incredible company. The House of Cannabis (THC NYC) will be the first location in the U.S. to offer these high-quality cannabis seeds, which also opens a critical access point for registered medical patients to participate fully in the New York State homegrow program," said David Goldburg, interim CEO of THC NYC. "THC NYC strives to offer our guests unique experiences through cannabis culture and education. We are the destination for all."

Located at 427 Broadway in SoHo, the Royal Queen Seeds store within The House of Cannabis is open from 11 am to 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Established in 2007, Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) is a market leader at the forefront of the global cannabis genetics industry. Driven by an inherent passion for the plant, RQS meticulously tests each seed for germination, vigor, yield and both recreational and medical efficacy. This dedication, combined with relentless research and development, allows RQS to pioneer and anticipate market trends while delivering top-tier genetics curated by its team of biologists. The company is also a respected cannabis educator that offers comprehensive grow guides, resources and instruction for cultivators. It has developed an extensive range of modern genetics-including autoflowering and proprietary F1 hybrids-that cater to the varied needs of contemporary growers at every skill level, from hobbyists to professionals. Multiple Cannabis Cup victories and prestigious "Best Seed Bank' awards speak to the company's outstanding breeding and innovation. RQS now operates online in the U.S., Thailand and 28 countries across Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, brick-and-mortar locations can be found in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bangkok and New York. Learn more at royalqueenseeds.com.

