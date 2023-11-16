Subaru of America Sets $29 Million Goal for 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event

Automaker Aims to Reach More Than $285 Million in Total Contributions During 16th Annual Campaign Dedicated to Helping National and Hometown Charity Partners

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced its newest national advertising campaign and increased donation goal of $29 million for the 2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event, the automaker's largest annual charitable initiative. By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its retailers are aiming to donate more than $285 million to national and hometown charities over 16 consecutive years.

This year, Subaru and its retailers nationwide are continuing to support four established national charity partner beneficiaries; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities. The advertising campaign will spotlight each partner organization's cause, as well as the important connection to hometown charities that are hand-selected by Subaru retailers and benefit their local communities.

"Giving back in a significant way through the Subaru Share the Love Event is integral to fostering personal and community connections for our retailers and customers alike," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "With conscious intention, we are working to support worthy causes across the country in actionable ways that demonstrate how Subaru is More Than a Car Company® and our retailers are More Than a Car Dealer."

Beginning today, two advertising spots, created by Subaru of America in collaboration with agency partner Carmichael Lynch, will run on national television, digital video, and social media platforms in :30 and :15 second format. Set to the song "Love Is All Around," the title campaign spot Love Is All Around highlights the impact made on each of the Subaru Share the Love Event national charity partners, while Hometown celebrates Subaru retailers' dedication to supporting causes that matter most to its customers. Paid media partners include NBC, CBS, YouTube and more.?Spanish-language translated versions of the :30 and :15 advertising spots will run on Univision, Telemundo, and UniMas.

On November 16, the automaker will kick off the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event with its largest annual employee volunteer event held at Subaru of America headquarters in Camden, NJ, and additional locations across the country. Hundreds of employees will participate in volunteer projects supporting local nonprofits that benefit children facing food insecurity, people entering or re-entering the workforce, families in transition to new housing, and students learning STEM education.

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any participating Subaru retailer from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities.* Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Furthermore, participating Subaru retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Since the start of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million to its national charity partners and over 2,100 hometown charities to help those in need.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

